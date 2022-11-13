ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Danny Ings double helps Aston Villa beat Brighton to claim first away league win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzL9A_0j9K2Qmh00

A brace from Danny Ings helped Aston Villa end their away day blues in the Premier League at the eighth time of asking with a 2-1 victory at Brighton.

Villa’s dismissal record on the road this season contributed towards Steven Gerrard’s sacking last month but successor Unai Emery was able to celebrate three points on the south coast following a fine comeback.

Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton into an early lead but the away side regrouped and claimed the spoils with Ings netting a first-half penalty before his deflected strike early into the second half downed Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who were denied a late penalty by VAR.

This was the penultimate Premier League fixture before the World Cup and while there were some absentees, seven Qatar-bound players started.

Mac Allister was one of them and celebrated his Argentina call-up with a goal after 49 seconds against his compatriot Emi Martinez.

Villa goalkeeper Martinez was partly culpable after playing a short pass into Douglas Luiz, but the Brazilian was brushed aside too easily by Mac Allister, who rifled home his fifth goal of the season.

A frantic opening period continued with Adam Lallana being forced off with injury before Jacob Ramsey went down for the visitors, but he was able to continue.

Levi Colwill had already denied Ings with a fine sliding tackle to make an impressive start to his full debut in the Premier League.

Villa responded well to going behind and claimed a deserved leveller in the 20th minute.

Emi Buendia found space and produced a perfectly-weighted pass for John McGinn to race onto with Lewis Dunk bringing down the Scotland captain inside the area.

It gave Ings the chance to score from 12-yards, which he duly accepted but only after Robert Sanchez got a hand to his penalty kick.

Poland international Matty Cash and Mac Allister had to shake off niggles not long after, before Pascal Gross almost caught out Villa goalkeeper Martinez with a wicked inswinging delivery from a corner.

Down at the other end, Dunk made a timely sliding block to thwart Ramsey following Ings’ flick to ensure it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Leandro Trossard found the net five minutes into the second period but his long-range screamer did not count after referee Chris Kavanagh had already blown his whistle for a foul on Cash.

Cash almost created Villa’s second when he got in behind Pervis Estupinan and crossed in for Buendia, but the Argentinian’s diving header hit the post.

Emery’s side stayed alert and did take the lead seconds later in the 54th minute.

Luiz was able to atone for his mistake for Brighton’s opener after he won possession from Mac Allister outside the hosts’ penalty area and Ings dribbled past a rash Dunk tackle before his effort beat Sanchez following a deflection off Colwill.

De Zerbi had seen enough and brought off early substitute Julio Enciso in a double change that saw Deniz Undav introduced.

It improved the Seagulls, who wanted a penalty when Lucas Digne and Solly March came together with the Villa defender clearly catching the home winger but despite a VAR check by Jarred Gillett, no spot-kick was given.

This only added to the frustration of De Zerbi, who was booked for repeatedly remonstrating about Villa’s time-wasting and despite eight minutes of stoppage time, no leveller could be found with Emery celebrating another win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No Haaland for Norway as Kenny looks for results – Republic talking points

Stephen Kenny and his Republic of Ireland players head into Thursday night’s friendly against Norway looking to give themselves a platform for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. They do so having ended a disappointing Nations League campaign by beating Armenia in September to avoid relegation from League B. Here,...
newschain

John McGinn still hurting over Scotland missing out on the World Cup

John McGinn admitted that missing out on the 2022 World Cup finals still irks after he scored a superb consolation goal in Scotland’s 2-1 friendly defeat in Turkey. Goals from defender Ozan Kabak and attacker Cengiz Under had given the slick-moving home side a comfortable lead and it was not until the Aston Villa midfielder reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with an excellent finish after a powerful run that the Scots turned the game around, although there was to be no leveller.
newschain

Scotland slip to defeat in Turkey

Scotland succumbed to their first defeat in five matches with a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey in Diyarbakir. Defender Ozan Kabak headed in the opener for the home side five minutes before the break after earlier hitting the crossbar before attacker Cengiz Under doubled the lead with a confident finish four minutes after half-time.
newschain

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar. Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.
newschain

Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence

Stephen Kenny has warned the Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland. The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.
newschain

Grant McCann talks up Peterborough’s FA Cup display against Salford

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hailed an excellent performance from his team as they eased to a 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford. The League One high-flyers had too much for the Ammies and they can now look forward to a second-round trip to Shrewsbury. Ephron Mason-Clark opened the scoring...
newschain

Lionel Messi scores 91st Argentina goal in 5-0 friendly rout of UAE

Lionel Messi was on target as Argentina warmed up for the World Cup with a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after being teed-up by Messi in the 17th minute before Angel Di Maria netted a quick-fire brace. Messi then struck...
newschain

Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round

Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory. The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
newschain

Absolutely brilliant – England’s training base in Qatar hits the bullseye

England’s first training session in Qatar took place to the backdrop of a setting sun as the local call to prayer brought an end to the section open to the media. All of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad took to the training pitch at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex to the south of Doha, a finely-manicured surface perfected by the Football Association’s own groundsman, who arrived in the country over the weekend to prepare.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in gasoline fire

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns” but said he is doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. The...
BURBANK, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy