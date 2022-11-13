ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nUOG_0j9K2DYU00

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished.

In addition to the six people killed, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that another 53 were wounded — casualty counts that Erdogan also gave.

Erdogan did not say who was behind the attack, but he said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details and also adding that was not absolutely certain yet. He said investigations were ongoing by the police and the governor’s office, including reviewing footage of the area.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. More than 500 civilians and security personnel were killed in the attacks.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to some content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was limited.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26,...
FRESNO, CA
960 The Ref

Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymr...
960 The Ref

Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday decried an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s comments, delivered in an evening address to the nation, came hours after a senior...
960 The Ref

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
LOUISIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan's Oscar entry, “Joyland," but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said Wednesday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and...
960 The Ref

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
The Hollywood Reporter

Poland’s Camerimage Fest Organizers React to Global Attention Over Missile Strike

Poland’s EnergaCamerimage film festival is taking place this week against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The host city is Torun, roughly 340 miles from the Polish village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border where a missile landed on Tuesday, though the incident hasn’t disrupted the festival program. “We closely follow all the news related to the yesterday’s incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border,” said event organizers in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Festival does not stay indifferent to what is happening in Ukraine, and you can see that in the program of this year’s edition of EnergaCAMERIMAGE....
960 The Ref

US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the U.N. political chief called “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
960 The Ref

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
91K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy