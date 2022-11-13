Read full article on original website
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
onfocus.news
WIAA State Football Finals Preview
THE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 46th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Football State Championships will be held Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, at Camp Randall Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. ADMISSION TICKETS: The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission for a single...
marquettewire.org
BONEBRAKE: Marquette Athletics must recite land and water acknowledgement before games
Before every Marquette game, the familiar sights and sounds of ACDC’s “Thunderstruck” blaring through the speakers and gold and blue everywhere you turn is nothing out of the ordinary. One thing missing from these pregame rituals is the land and water acknowledgment. Currently, Marquette’s land and water...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
wuwm.com
1 in 5 Wisconsin school districts slide in state report card rankings, including MPS
Milwaukee Public Schools lost ground in Wisconsin’s school accountability rankings this year, although the results are not as reliable as they could be due to low test participation in 2021. MPS dropped from “meeting expectations” on its 2021 state report card to “meets few expectations.”. The...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'
The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
b93radio.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Plane carrying 50+ adoptable dogs crash lands on local golf course
A plane carrying dozens of dogs has made an emergency landing at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee, the Jefferson County Humane Society told TMJ4 News.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man cited following accident with bus after Hartford Christmas Parade
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – There was an accident with a Riteway Bus following Hartford’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to Hartford city administrator Steve Volkert a vehicle sideswiped the bus. The incident happened at the end of the parade route at Main Street and Jefferson. Nobody was injured but a search began for the driver of the vehicle. The man was eventually found near a liquor store. A field sobriety test was conducted and police determined the man was not under the influence.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signage in place for new pizzeria on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A change is ahead for the building at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI. The location, formerly home to Schalla Jeweler, will morph into the new home of a well-established, locally owned and family-owned pizzeria. “Our plan is to move out of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow means 'go time' for plow drivers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. For many of us, the wait is almost over, but for plow drivers and public works departments, it's "go time." In Waukesha, the highway patrol superintendent said Tuesday morning's commute could be messy. That's...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
