ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

WIAA State Football Finals Preview

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 46th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Football State Championships will be held Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, at Camp Randall Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. ADMISSION TICKETS: The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission for a single...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert

November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
b93radio.com

Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store

Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
PLYMOUTH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Man cited following accident with bus after Hartford Christmas Parade

November 14, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – There was an accident with a Riteway Bus following Hartford’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to Hartford city administrator Steve Volkert a vehicle sideswiped the bus. The incident happened at the end of the parade route at Main Street and Jefferson. Nobody was injured but a search began for the driver of the vehicle. The man was eventually found near a liquor store. A field sobriety test was conducted and police determined the man was not under the influence.
HARTFORD, WI
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland

MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow means 'go time' for plow drivers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. For many of us, the wait is almost over, but for plow drivers and public works departments, it's "go time." In Waukesha, the highway patrol superintendent said Tuesday morning's commute could be messy. That's...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy