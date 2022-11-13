A board game that embraces Chicago's status as the rattiest city in the country will be launching at an event in Logan Square on Thursday. Target: Rats The Board Game, designed by local create studio Transit Tees, will debut at Emporium in Logan Square at an event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where Chicagoans can play the role of the rats they often encounter in their daily lives.

