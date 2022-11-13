Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Semi Driver Charged With Multiple Felonies After Slamming Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus, Injuring 16
Felony charges have been filed against a semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a bus transporting members of a Chicago high school hockey team, leading to more than a dozen injuries in the incident. According to Warsaw police, Victor Santos has been charged with causing seriously bodily injury while operating...
Illinois State Trooper Injured in Crash While Chasing Suspected Carjacker
An Illinois State Police trooper was injured early Wednesday when he crashed his vehicle after chasing a suspected stolen car in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, according to officials. Troopers were responding to a person wanted for vehicular hijacking just before midnight when the suspect sped off from Interstate 94 onto East...
Lawsuit Filed After Video Shows 8-Year-Old Boy Falling From Top of Climbing Wall at Navy Pier
The parents of an 8-year-old boy who was severely injured after falling from the top of Navy Pier's climbing wall in July have filed a 10-count lawsuit against the Chicago landmark, alleging workers failed to properly secure the boy to the climbing wall. The complaint also alleges that Navy Pier...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner
Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with a 13-year-old family friend, in the wrong-way crash in July.
Toddler Starved at Home After Father, 59, Died in New York Apartment, Officials Say
An unattended 2-year-old starved after his father died at their upstate New York home earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, were found dead Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, which is about 45 miles southeast of Rochester and 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Slammed on Social Media For Allowing Security Detail to Park in Bike Lane During Stop For Doughnuts
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop. During...
Chicago Traffic Over Thanksgiving is Expected to Be Bad, Especially in This 1 Corridor
Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday Nov. 24, and just as some are preparing turkeys, green bean casserole and Grandma's famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hitting the road. And according to experts, the latter are likely to find themselves sitting in a bunch of...
Carjacked Amazon truck crashes into several vehicles on West Side, 1 injured, Chicago police say
In all, that suspect crashed into four vehicles on the West Side before being taken into custody, Chicago police said.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
WIFR
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
Board Game Centered Around Chicago Rats to Launch in Logan Square Thursday
A board game that embraces Chicago's status as the rattiest city in the country will be launching at an event in Logan Square on Thursday. Target: Rats The Board Game, designed by local create studio Transit Tees, will debut at Emporium in Logan Square at an event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where Chicagoans can play the role of the rats they often encounter in their daily lives.
Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday […]
12-year-old girl critically injured in neck during drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 back in July, resulting in the deaths of eight people including herself, was intoxicated at the time of the two-vehicle crash. The latest information was released Monday by the McHenry County coroner, Dr. Michael...
