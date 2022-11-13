Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Non-Profit Housing Director Marco Santana announces run to fill vacant LA Council District 6 seat
LOS ANGELES – Valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana announced his candidacy to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez. The special election is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2023. “The Valley has a...
2urbangirls.com
State provides $15M grant to support 500 unhoused women on Skid Row
LOS ANGELES – The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state’s first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Delivered through the...
2urbangirls.com
BLM member objects to subpoena of teaching records from Cal State LA
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Compton City Clerk announces her retirement
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton City Clerk Alita Godwin announced her retirement during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 15. “After more than 40 years of employment with the city of Compton, I have decided to retire as of Dec. 31, 2022,” said Godwin. She wanted to clear...
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit seeks housing for homeless veterans at VA Campus in West LA
LOS ANGELES – A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to...
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
2urbangirls.com
Fund Your Education by Attending the ‘Cash for College’ Fair at Compton College Dec. 3
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton College will host a “Cash for College” Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Little Theater (Building Y). This event includes an in-depth presentation on financial aid options and hands-on assistance with financial aid applications. Local high...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man convicted for health care fraud, prescription drug diversion scheme
WASHINGTON – A federal jury convicted a California man yesterday for his role in an approximately $723,000 healthcare fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two Southern California pharmacies. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, of Beverly Hills, generated false prescriptions as...
2urbangirls.com
Registration open for Compton College Winter, Spring 2023
COMPTON, Calif. – Registration is currently in progress for the winter term and spring semester; students may choose classes offered in person, online, or hybrid format. Students are encouraged to register now to ensure the best class selection!. Enrolled students have access to a complete menu of support services...
2urbangirls.com
Affordable housing project breaks ground in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and A Community of Friends (ACOF) broke ground on Lorena Plaza on Nov. 11, a new affordable housing development, located at the intersection of 1st and Lorena Streets in Boyle Heights. Low-income veterans will receive a preference for half of all units in the development.
2urbangirls.com
Actor seeks default judgment over 2019 incarceration
LOS ANGELES – An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday...
2urbangirls.com
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
WHITTIER, Calif. – Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy.
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County auditor arrested for alleging stealing $2.5 million from employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former executive at an Orange County commercial real estate agency was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging a decade-long scheme in which he stole $2.5 million by submitting fictitious invoices for companies controlled by his family and friends whose services were never performed.
2urbangirls.com
4 Inglewood single-family homes under $850,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With interest rates up and over 7% the cost of owning a home continues to be out of reach for some first-time homebuyers. If you’re willing to spend between $4,000 and $5,500 per month, we found four homes in the desirable Morningside Park area of Inglewood that are worth a look.
2urbangirls.com
Officer involved shooting leaves one injured in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and wounded by a police officer in Santa Ana Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were hurt,...
2urbangirls.com
Officer-involved shooting reported in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in Los Angeles involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of a female with a...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in collision in Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Body found in LA River in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
