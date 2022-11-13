Each year the Cleveland Botanical Garden dons holiday finery for a display of lights, trees, plants and gingerbread guaranteed to make any drab winter day less dreary. This year’s event is dubbed Twinkle in the 216, and as the name implies lights are at the heart of it, with everything (including CBG’s Madagascar and Costa Rica biospheres lit up. The 20-foot “living tree” made from live and dried plant materials will be positioned in the Ellipse to greet visitors. And this year’s event will add something special: vignettes of Cleveland landmarks along with vignettes of Madagascar and Costa Rica in their areas.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO