Cleveland, OH

WKYC

A New Center for Healthcare Help

Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death

Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career

Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
SOLON, OH
ideastream.org

My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland

To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Botanical Garden Twinkles for the Holidays

Each year the Cleveland Botanical Garden dons holiday finery for a display of lights, trees, plants and gingerbread guaranteed to make any drab winter day less dreary. This year’s event is dubbed Twinkle in the 216, and as the name implies lights are at the heart of it, with everything (including CBG’s Madagascar and Costa Rica biospheres lit up. The 20-foot “living tree” made from live and dried plant materials will be positioned in the Ellipse to greet visitors. And this year’s event will add something special: vignettes of Cleveland landmarks along with vignettes of Madagascar and Costa Rica in their areas.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
CLEVELAND, OH

