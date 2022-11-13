ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

2 reasons it’s time for Knicks to fire Tom Thibodeau

Despite making some big upgrades this past offseason, the New York Knicks have looked pretty similar to the team that struggled throughout the 2021-22 season. Even with their latest win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, the Knicks are clearly not living up to expectations early on in the season, and it’s made Tom Thibodeau’s seat as the coach of the Knicks warm at the very least.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Is Mavs star Luka Doncic playing vs. Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks ask a lot out of their superstar, Luka Doncic. Doncic’s usage rate is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the highest in the NBA at 38.6, and he averages 37.2 minutes per game, the fourth-most in basketball. The Slovenian practically popularized the term heliocentric offense because he does so much for this Mavs team. With this […] The post Is Mavs star Luka Doncic playing vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s honest assessment of Ben Simmons amid Nets frustration rumors

Tuesday night was a disaster for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The Sacramento Kings demolished the Nets, 153-121, in a game that saw the visitors trail by as many as 39 points. The 153 points are the most allowed by the Nets in franchise history. The historic loss, Brooklyn’s second straight, comes after recent success under newly hired head coach Jacque Vaughn.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Markieff Morris fires back at ‘false stories’ involving Ben Simmons

A lot has gone awry for the Brooklyn Nets in the early parts of the 2022-23 season. Point guard Kyrie Irving is still suspended and away from the team, Ben Simmons has yet to revert back to the player he was in Philadelphia, and the Nets own a poor 6-9 record, which is good for […] The post Nets’ Markieff Morris fires back at ‘false stories’ involving Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets extremely real on Warriors’ early-season struggles

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are off to a rocky start to the 2021-22 campaign. Even with the Dubs having won three of their last four, the squad is still two games under .500 at 6-8, which is currently just the 11th-best record in the Western Conference. The Warriors wouldn’t even qualify for the play-in game if the season ended today. Yet despite Golden State’s struggles, defensive ace Draymond Green isn’t all too worried about his team in the long run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy