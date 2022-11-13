ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors

Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay

On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
