Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay
On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Alabama football: SEC announces kickoff time for Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kickoff time for the Iron Bowl coming up in a couple of weeks has been announced. On Monday morning, the SEC revealed that Alabama would be hosting Auburn in Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will also act...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge
A Texas man has died after being struck by an overpass while filming himself dancing on top of an 18-wheeler in an incident police are currently investigating.
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
