Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale

A man was shot Saturday night in Avondale, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot.

Cunningham said a man was shot and his injuries were life-threatening.

There is no word on the man's current condition.

There is also no information regarding what led up to or caused the shooting.

Police also did not say if any one has been arrested or if there are any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

