ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0j9K119e00

A man was shot Saturday night in Avondale, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot.

Cunningham said a man was shot and his injuries were life-threatening.

There is no word on the man's current condition.

There is also no information regarding what led up to or caused the shooting.

Police also did not say if any one has been arrested or if there are any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:
Flight from CVG emergency lands in Atlanta after passenger sneaks box cutter onboard, threatens to stab others
Police: Gunfight among 10 shooters breaks out during a boxing match in Mt. Healthy
Two years later: 14-year-old hit-and-run victim remains in coma, family wants driver to turn themself in

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in East Price Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill. Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday. Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street. Jamison was pronounced dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

15 guns, Fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy