Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
bungalower
Orlando’s best annual craft fair, Grandma Party Bazaar, is on December 11￼
Grandma Party Bazaar (Facebook | Instagram) is back at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park at 1842 Winter Park Road [GMap] this Sunday, December 12. The annual event will take over the Stardust parking lot from 10 a.m. to sundown and will feature the best of the best local makers, creators, and oddities, curated by the event organizers – some of whom you can see below by scrolling down.
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
Icon Park to add new attraction, plans more growth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Icon Park, a popular International Drive food, entertainment and retail destination in Orlando, has big plans in the works -- starting with a new addition to its iconic attraction, The Wheel.
kennythepirate.com
New thanksgiving meal offered in the Orlando area
A quirky, coastal bistro in the heart of Celebration is offering a Thanksgiving meal this year!. The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood at Meliá Orlando Celebration features a menu of coastal cuisine with global influences and seasonal craft cocktails, beer, and wine. The culinary team will showcase a selection of fresh crudo from the raw bar, creative and interesting appetizers, sandwiches, tacos, and main dishes featuring fresh fish, pastas, chicken, and steaks.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
click orlando
Bring it on: Cooler weather on the way to Central Florida. Here’s when it arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing changes along a new front that arrives Wednesday in Central Florida. After a foggy start Tuesday morning across the region, we will see a good mix of sun and clouds later in the day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures...
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
bungalower
Last local Radio Shack to close next month
Orange County’s first (and last) Radio Shack will close its doors in mid-December after roughly 52 years of business just south of downtown Orlando. The property, which is located at 2001 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District, was listed for lease on LoopNet this summer and has already landed a tenant – an unnamed smoke shop scheduled to take the keys in January 2023.
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
