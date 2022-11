Purdue comes from behind to win 75-70 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Coach Matt Painter finally gets his win over Shaka Smart. On a night where Marquette seemed to have an answer for Purdue every time the Boilers took a lead, it was Purdue's true freshman Braden Smith that created his first bit of Mackey Magic after a little help from Caleb Furst.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO