It’s a bittersweet moment to be writing about the penultimate episode of this Star Wars series; on the one hand, I am so excited to watch the final two episodes play out, but I will also be very sad to see Andor go. After the thrill of Andor episode 10, this week’s instalment is tasked with bridging the gap between the best episode of the sci-fi series so far, and the impending finale.

17 HOURS AGO