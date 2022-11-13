ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Police: Kingston man arrested for DUI after nearly striking deputy during traffic stop

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Kingston man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after nearly striking a deputy during a traffic stop.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Department says around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were conducting a traffic stop on State Route 32 in Tilson when another vehicle passed by at a high speed, nearly striking the patrol car and deputy.

Deputies then stopped that vehicle near the Rosedale Recreation Center. They say the individual behind the wheel, 29-year-old Jalen Allen, was driving while intoxicated.

Allen has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He will appear in court at a later date.

