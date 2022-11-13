ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race

The Orange County Board of Elections is still tallying election results for the Assembly District 99 race.

The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.

The Republican candidate, Kathryn Luciani was down 19 votes on election night. Now, Luciani leads Democrat Chris Eachus by 56 votes.

The Orange County Board of Elections says additional votes were found on a card in a machine at a polling place in Monroe and the votes were not read until the morning after election night.

Several hundred absentee ballots still need to be counted this week and affidavit ballots need to be certified and then counted.

