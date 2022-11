NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO