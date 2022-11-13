ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Growing up in Naperville – Sausage making

In mid-October my granddaughter, my wife and I continued a family tradition that was brought to Naperville from Germany in 1851!. My great-grandfather, Adam Keller, came to Naperville that year and received his American citizenship in 1857. He married Barbara Weigand in 1860 and began farming on River Road south of what is now McDowell Forest Preserve. He brought with him the family tradition of making sausage.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Holiday Parade of Lights returns Nov. 25 to downtown Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, will hold the annual Holiday Parade of Lights beginning at 7PM on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomes all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when...
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Remembering holiday experiences

It can be fun to think back about holiday experiences. I’ll always remember the blizzard that hit Naperville the day before Thanksgiving in 1975. I was the Purchasing Agent for the City of Naperville and the annual contract for snow removal had not been approved yet. I decided I could use the emergency contract provision and authorize hiring the company that had been helping clear streets in the past. The Department of Public Works was definitely encouraging me to make that decision. Who wants to be the Grinch who stopped families and friends from sharing Thanksgiving dinner?
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Sales Focus – It’s Not November; It’s YES-vember

November has once again arrived. Always between October and December. It is a great time to be thankful for more reasons than there are stars in the heavens. Pam Cooper, my wife, and I own Naperville Senior Center Adult Day Services, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard. Since 2015, the NSC team has provided dozens of activities and exercises for our Members as well as peace of mind and coaching for caregivers.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Sister Cites Report

In Naperville, many facets of the Sister Cities Commission and Foundation missions have evolved locally since 1993. The concept of Sister Cities was created at President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s White House Conference on Citizen Diplomacy in 1956. Back then, President Eisenhower envisioned a network that would champion peace and prosperity by forming bonds between people from different communities around the world. The Sister Cities program promotes partnerships between U.S. cities and similar jurisdictions in other countries.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WAUKEGAN, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL

