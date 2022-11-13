Read full article on original website
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
positivelynaperville.com
Growing up in Naperville – Sausage making
In mid-October my granddaughter, my wife and I continued a family tradition that was brought to Naperville from Germany in 1851!. My great-grandfather, Adam Keller, came to Naperville that year and received his American citizenship in 1857. He married Barbara Weigand in 1860 and began farming on River Road south of what is now McDowell Forest Preserve. He brought with him the family tradition of making sausage.
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
positivelynaperville.com
Holiday Parade of Lights returns Nov. 25 to downtown Naperville
The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, will hold the annual Holiday Parade of Lights beginning at 7PM on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomes all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when...
Person found shot on property of Oak Brook Hilton: Police
Westmont police said the male victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Midwest Road, property of the Oakbrook Hilton. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and was listed in stable condition after surgery.
positivelynaperville.com
Remembering holiday experiences
It can be fun to think back about holiday experiences. I’ll always remember the blizzard that hit Naperville the day before Thanksgiving in 1975. I was the Purchasing Agent for the City of Naperville and the annual contract for snow removal had not been approved yet. I decided I could use the emergency contract provision and authorize hiring the company that had been helping clear streets in the past. The Department of Public Works was definitely encouraging me to make that decision. Who wants to be the Grinch who stopped families and friends from sharing Thanksgiving dinner?
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
positivelynaperville.com
Sales Focus – It’s Not November; It’s YES-vember
November has once again arrived. Always between October and December. It is a great time to be thankful for more reasons than there are stars in the heavens. Pam Cooper, my wife, and I own Naperville Senior Center Adult Day Services, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard. Since 2015, the NSC team has provided dozens of activities and exercises for our Members as well as peace of mind and coaching for caregivers.
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
kanecountyconnects.com
Celebrating Milestones: Kane County Honors Employees for Dedication of Service
Kane County recently honored employees whose longevity spans 10, 20, 30, and 40 or more years of service with a milestone ceremony and token of appreciation. At any given time, Kane County employs an average of 1,300 people. Many of these employees have spent their entire careers with Kane County....
positivelynaperville.com
Sister Cites Report
In Naperville, many facets of the Sister Cities Commission and Foundation missions have evolved locally since 1993. The concept of Sister Cities was created at President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s White House Conference on Citizen Diplomacy in 1956. Back then, President Eisenhower envisioned a network that would champion peace and prosperity by forming bonds between people from different communities around the world. The Sister Cities program promotes partnerships between U.S. cities and similar jurisdictions in other countries.
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
Oak Brook shooting investigation underway after report of person shot near hotel
Westmont police found a male victim in the area near an Oak Brook hotel.
