Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Trio of teens charged in West Side robbery, attempted carjacking

CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested minutes after they allegedly implied they had weapons and tried to take a vehicle from a 25-year-old man around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago.  The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

