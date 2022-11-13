Read full article on original website
Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a Near North Side building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.
fox32chicago.com
Trio of teens charged in West Side robbery, attempted carjacking
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 13-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested minutes after they allegedly implied they had weapons and tried to take a vehicle from a 25-year-old man around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.
Oak Brook shooting investigation underway after report of person shot near hotel
Westmont police found a male victim in the area near an Oak Brook hotel.
ABC7 Chicago
West Pullman shooting: 2 teens shot, critically wounded in South Side home, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Two teenagers are in critical condition after being shot inside a West Pullman residence on the Far South Side. A boy, 15, and a man, 18, were found with gunshot wounds in a living room in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.
Illinois State Police chase ends in Far South Side crash; trooper injured
Based on video from the scene, the crashes were violent, causing major damage to both cars.
15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in North Lawndale laundromat
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot inside a North Lawndale laundromat Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 7:55 p.m. when two unknown offenders entered the business, took out guns and shot at the victim, who was taken to […]
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
Chicago man allegedly carjacked vehicle with baby inside, battered responding officer and paramedic
Pherris Harrington, 26, carjacked a couple in Chicago on Sunday night, speeding off with a two-month-old child inside until he crashed and was arrested, authorities said.
Chicago man stabs co-worker multiple times at Coca-Cola building parking lot, police say
A Chicago man allegedly stabbed a co-worker at a Coca-Cola plant parking lot after they got into a fight.
Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento.
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- Six people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. In the weekend's first fatal attack, a would-be robber and a clerk who tried to stop the hold-up fatally shot each other Friday night inside a South Shore neighborhood grocery store.
Chicago shooting: Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side ID'd, officials say
A tow truck driver was killed after getting caught in crossfire on the Near West Side Sunday night, Chicago police said. He has been identified.
Tow truck driver shot and killed on West Side: CPD
A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving in Garfield Park. The man, 49, was traveling west on Fulton near Wolcott when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found shot to death in car on Chicago's West Side; cop injured controlling crowd at the scene
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd at the scene that had gotten unruly, officials said. The man, 32, and the woman, 29, were traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at hospital
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being found shot multiple times on Chicago's near West Side. Around 12:58 p.m., police say the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was discovered in the 2200 block of W Cermak Road, police said. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
Cook County woman charged with possessing Glock without having gun license
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without having a valid license to own a firearm. Taisha S. Russell, 33, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being stopped for driving a felonious vehicle wanted by the Bellwood Police Department, La Grange Park police said.
