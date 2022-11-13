ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNET

4 TV Shows to Watch on Peacock After 'Yellowstone'

So you've checked out all four Yellowstone seasons available on Peacock? Assuming you're still hanging on to that subscription -- we've got you covered with a roundup of four more amazing TV shows to stream right now. Peacock's catalog offers a mix of original TV programming and past and current...
CNET

YouTube Will Bring Shopping Features to Shorts, Report Says

In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site, the Financial Times said.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Looking for the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that will fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to M. Night Shyamalan's The...
CNET

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Ending Explained: Shuri Showdown, More Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all about endings -- and new beginnings. Grief is the central theme of a movie that mourns the loss of star Chadwick Boseman, a real-life tragedy that makes the blockbuster action film the most downbeat Marvel movie yet. But the ending, in which Shuri finally faces her grief for her lost brother T'Challa, brings hope of renewal.

