Read full article on original website
Related
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
CNET
4 TV Shows to Watch on Peacock After 'Yellowstone'
So you've checked out all four Yellowstone seasons available on Peacock? Assuming you're still hanging on to that subscription -- we've got you covered with a roundup of four more amazing TV shows to stream right now. Peacock's catalog offers a mix of original TV programming and past and current...
CNET
YouTube Will Bring Shopping Features to Shorts, Report Says
In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site, the Financial Times said.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Looking for the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that will fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to M. Night Shyamalan's The...
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Ending Explained: Shuri Showdown, More Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all about endings -- and new beginnings. Grief is the central theme of a movie that mourns the loss of star Chadwick Boseman, a real-life tragedy that makes the blockbuster action film the most downbeat Marvel movie yet. But the ending, in which Shuri finally faces her grief for her lost brother T'Challa, brings hope of renewal.
Comments / 0