An Oscar-winning smash hit caught up in an industry-wide scandal collects another undeserved prize on streaming
It’s been almost a quarter of a century since one of the biggest upsets in Academy Awards history shocked the world, and people are still struggling to wrap their heads around the fact Shakespeare in Love was named as Best Picture. That’s not to say it’s an outright awful...
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role
Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Christina Applegate gives moving speech in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
It’s been a little over a year since national treasure and star of Dead To Me, Christina Applegate, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a neurological condition that disrupts how the brain talks to the body. Now the actress has made her first public appearance since revealing her condition to the world.
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album
The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry. CK won...
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
A blood-sucking indie title nips at the heels of ‘God of War’ and ‘Elden Ring’ for Game of the Year
It’s almost hard to believe, but 2022 is almost at a close – and as such, awards season is upon us to celebrate the best video games which captured our hearts over the course of the past twelve months. Elden Ring kicked the year off with an absolute...
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
What was the inspiration behind the costumes of Namor in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Ryan Coogler’s choice to change Namor‘s origins from what they are in the Marvel comics brought with it an entire new set of challenges and thrills, in similar measure. Oscar-winning Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter called her work on the film “an experience of a lifetime,” both because of the deep dive into Mesoamerican culture and the literal deep dive underwater to create the best possible waterproof costumes for Namor and the Talokanil.
‘My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite’: Brendan Fraser has little interest in praise from the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes — aka The Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards — will be televised in January after a one-year absence from the airwaves. The beleaguered ceremony was not televised this year following a string of controversies but is now partnered with NBC to resume the festivities. But there will almost certainly be one notable absence from the evening’s presentations — the star of The Whale, Brendan Fraser.
‘Star Wars’ supporters state the case for an unlikely character making the biggest mistake in franchise history
Star Wars fans are ruminating over who was behind what may be the most epic blunder in the franchise’s history. Kevy96 sparked a heated discussion in the r/StarWars subreddit with their post, “Has Yaddle made the single largest mistake that any character has ever made in Star Wars Canon?”
