Sacramento, CA

SUV crashes into Ross store in Sacramento, sends several people to the hospital

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who was under the influence drove a vehicle into a commercial building in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department .

According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones.

Police told FOX40, that the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Brant Filosena, was driving under the influence and was in possession of narcotics.

Police also told FOX40, that they arrested the driver.

