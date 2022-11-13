ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders begins transition, appoints staff and opens job application site

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The new governor-elect of Arkansas has formally started her transition into office.

Governor-elect Sara Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday the appointment of a transition staff and launch of a transition website as she prepares to take the oath of office. The website offers opportunities for those who wish to work for the administration in various capacities to submit credentials.

Huckabee Sanders announced that Kevin A. Crass has been appointed as her transition staff executive director. He is a senior partner with Little Rock’s Friday, Eldridge and Clark, LLP.

Crass is joined by Chris Caldwell as special advisor, Gretchen Conger as deputy director, Andrew “Vu” Ritchie as deputy director and Judd P. Deere as communications director for the transition team. Also on the staff is Jordan Powell as external affairs director, Jamie Barker as legislative director, Jack Sisson as policy director and Alex Flemister as the boards and commissions director.

All of these staffers except for Crass worked on the Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor campaign.

Huckabee Sanders met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday after winning the election for Governor Tuesday night.

Huckabee Sanders won a decisive victory Tuesday against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. She will be the first female governor of Arkansas.

Comments / 9

Doug Shuff
2d ago

Sarah was a lying mouth piece for the Trump Administration . She is unqualified to serve as Governor. Her father couldn't wait to leave Arkansas after he was no longer Governor. It's all about the Money 💰 .

ghost writer
3d ago

I wish her much luck and pray she is definitely in it to improve Arkansas. be fair to all citizens and not just seeking this opportunity for a leg up and really not concerned about our state.

