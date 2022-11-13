Read full article on original website
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Man United, Ten Hag of betrayal is last desperate move to force Old Trafford exit
Cristiano Ronaldo used to have people shaking their head in disbelief at what he did on the football pitch, but it is a sign of the Manchester United forward's diminishing status that he is now only having that effect for what he does and says off it. - Stream on...
England vs Norway: Talking points as Lionesses look to end historic year on a high
European champions England take on Norway in a friendly in Spain on Tuesday .It will be the final calendar outing in what has been a momentous year for the Lionesses, whose triumph at Euro 2022 saw them become the first England side to win a major trophy since 1966.Here we take a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the game.Can England stay unbeaten in final outing of 2022England’s match on Tuesday is their second successive friendly in Spain, having beaten Japan 4-0 last week, and they will be looking to continue a remarkable run of...
Will Ronaldo comments help him, Man United break ties? Plus: Juventus show form; Man City drop points
This was the final weekend before European soccer goes on hold until after the World Cup, and it certainly delivered plenty for us to talk and think about over the coming weeks. There were big wins for Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There were concerns for Man City and Milan to dissect during the break, too, but the biggest event of all was arguably Sunday night's seismic remarks by Cristiano Ronaldo about his unhappiness at Manchester United.
England's James Maddison: Casino visit fallout 'ridiculous'
James Maddison has described the fallout from his infamous casino visit in 2019 as "ridiculous" and insisted his England career did not stall as a result of a breakdown in relations with manager Gareth Southgate. The Leicester City midfielder was pictured by a poker table in a casino on the...
Callum Wilson ‘over the moon’ about England recall for World Cup
Callum Wilson hailed the timing of his return to form with Newcastle United as he flew out with England for the World Cup following his first call-up in three years.The 30-year-old earned something of a surprise recall for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, beating the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham for a spot in the 26-man group.Wilson has hit six goals in 11 Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, with Eddie Howe’s Magpies sitting third in the table heading into the break for the first winter World Cup.Asked about his first England involvement since...
England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year
Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos | John Duerden
The Manchester United-owned player loves a scrap and shapes as a key obstacle for Australia when the teams meet in World Cup Group D
Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card
Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face. Gerard Pique has...
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Transfer Talk: Shakhtar seek €100m fee for Mykhailo Mudryk amid Arsenal, Man City, PSG interest
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Mudryk eyed by Arsenal,...
England World Cup squad numbers revealed with James Maddison on list
England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar, with James Maddison to wear No 25. The Leicester playmaker’s inclusion on the list, and in official squad photos, suggests he will be fit to travel to Qatar. Quick Guide. England World Cup squad numbers. Show. Maddison...
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Clubs with most players at World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich and Barcelona rank above Premier League duo
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the first to be played through the Northern Hemisphere's winter and as such, the top football leagues around the world will have to stop as their players head to the tournament. Most of the teams in Europe's top five leagues will see at...
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury
It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
Video – The Top Juventus plays from the month of October
The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best plays from the month of October. The montage includes goals and interceptions between the first team, Juventus Women, Next Gen and the Primavera squad. The highlights from Max Allegri’s team include Arek Milik’s rocket against Bologna, Nicolò Fagioli’s splendid...
