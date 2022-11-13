European champions England take on Norway in a friendly in Spain on Tuesday .It will be the final calendar outing in what has been a momentous year for the Lionesses, whose triumph at Euro 2022 saw them become the first England side to win a major trophy since 1966.Here we take a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the game.Can England stay unbeaten in final outing of 2022England’s match on Tuesday is their second successive friendly in Spain, having beaten Japan 4-0 last week, and they will be looking to continue a remarkable run of...

2 DAYS AGO