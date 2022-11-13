ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police car involved in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Three injured after shooting inside a home, deputies said

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left three injured overnight in Browns Summit. Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 12:34 a.m. at 50 block of Sugar Maple Drive on Sunday night. Once they arrived, deputies...
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
abc45.com

Three Juveniles, One Adult Arrested for High Point Drive-By Shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested four suspects believed to be connected to a Halloween drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured on Bridges Drive. Both victims are known to be in stable condition, as three of the four perpetrators are also juvenile. The one adult is 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr., who was arrested on November 8.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man hit and killed while crossing the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead. Police said it happened on Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road just after 5:30 p.m. Officers said David Hester was crossing the street when he was hit. Forsyth County EMS pronounced Hester dead on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Pharmacy in Oak Ridge robbed over weekend

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pharmacy in Oak Ridge was broken into overnight this weekend. The manager told FOX8 it was not the only place that was hit. The front door of Crossroads Pharmacy is boarded up, and the glass door behind it is completely shattered. No one was there when the break-in happened, […]
OAK RIDGE, NC
FOX8 News

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: Silver Alert issued for missing woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County woman who is believed to be endangered. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keirstin Shiann Williams, 19, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that affects their judgement.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
SALISBURY, NC

