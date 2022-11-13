Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-84 East in East Hartford
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Wednesday morning and there are delays in the area. State police said a vehicle collided into a tractor-trailer near exit 56 around 9 a.m. Serious injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at...
Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said. According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into […]
I-84 East closed for crash
EAST HARTFORD — Interstate 84 eastbound was closed this morning following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck. According to state police, the eastbound side of I-84 was closed at Exit 55, and traffic was being diverted on to Route 2. The accident that caused the closure occurred around...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford
A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He...
Eyewitness News
I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. The highway was completely closed during the morning. One lane was closed during the early afternoon hours. The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits...
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
NECN
15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Being Hit by Train in Lisbon
A person has died after being hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night. Connecticut State Police said they received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train. Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately...
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Avon
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
darientimes.com
East Hartford house fire displaces two people, official says
EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury line. No one was injured, Acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived to...
Eyewitness News
I-95 north closed in Groton because a box truck ended up down an embankment
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment. State police said the highway was closed at exit 88. There’s no word on injuries or a cause. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map...
Man Found Dead After Car Fire Breaks Out In New Milford
A man was found dead following a car fire at a storage facility in Connecticut. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 in New Milford at 40 Sullivan Road. New Milford Police and the Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable...
Eyewitness News
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
NBC Connecticut
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield: Police
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his one-year-old child in Nov. 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
Eyewitness News
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
Eyewitness News
Handguns, ammunition discovered when Hamden police investigate suspicious vehicle
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges. Hamden police said they charged 27-year-old Javon Rose of Prospect with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.
