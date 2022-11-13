ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

WTNH

Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said. According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Journal Inquirer

I-84 East closed for crash

EAST HARTFORD — Interstate 84 eastbound was closed this morning following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck. According to state police, the eastbound side of I-84 was closed at Exit 55, and traffic was being diverted on to Route 2. The accident that caused the closure occurred around...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford

A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. The highway was completely closed during the morning. One lane was closed during the early afternoon hours. The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NECN

15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Dies After Being Hit by Train in Lisbon

A person has died after being hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night. Connecticut State Police said they received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train. Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately...
LISBON, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed by driver in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
AVON, CT
darientimes.com

East Hartford house fire displaces two people, official says

EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury line. No one was injured, Acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man strikes Hamden police cruisers

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield: Police

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his one-year-old child in Nov. 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
BOLTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

