Virginia State Police: 2 dead in weekend crashes on the Peninsula

Virginia State Police say two people were killed in crashes in Hampton and York County, Friday and Saturday.

According to a release, the first happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11, along westbound I-64 west of King Street in Hampton.

Police say a Ford E250 van drove into a VDOT lane closure that was active due to previous crashes and upon trying to reenter the travel lane, struck a Honda Civic which then rear-ended an Acura ILX. The Acura then lost control and collided with a VDOT Ford F250 truck that was working the original lane closure.

The driver of the Acura, 29-year-old Lorenzo Arline II, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where police say he died.

No other injuries were reported; however, police say the driver of the Ford E250 was arrested and charged in the crash. Mauro Zamora, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to move over, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and obstruction of justice. Francisco Zamora Barahona was also charged with obstruction of justice, according to police, and both are in Hampton City Jail without bond.

Police say the second crash, reported around 8 p.m. on Saturday, was a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

According to a release, a man was attempting to cross Bypass Road near Route 132, when an unknown white sedan driving eastbound struck him. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where police say he later died.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Virginia State Police.