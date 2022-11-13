ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Virginia State Police: 2 dead in weekend crashes on the Peninsula

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OJE5_0j9JvrHd00

Virginia State Police say two people were killed in crashes in Hampton and York County, Friday and Saturday.

According to a release, the first happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11, along westbound I-64 west of King Street in Hampton.

Police say a Ford E250 van drove into a VDOT lane closure that was active due to previous crashes and upon trying to reenter the travel lane, struck a Honda Civic which then rear-ended an Acura ILX. The Acura then lost control and collided with a VDOT Ford F250 truck that was working the original lane closure.

The driver of the Acura, 29-year-old Lorenzo Arline II, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where police say he died.

No other injuries were reported; however, police say the driver of the Ford E250 was arrested and charged in the crash. Mauro Zamora, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to move over, operating a vehicle without a driver's license and obstruction of justice. Francisco Zamora Barahona was also charged with obstruction of justice, according to police, and both are in Hampton City Jail without bond.

Police say the second crash, reported around 8 p.m. on Saturday, was a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

According to a release, a man was attempting to cross Bypass Road near Route 132, when an unknown white sedan driving eastbound struck him. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where police say he later died.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Virginia State Police.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic, after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. Images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. A four-vehicle crash around 10:03 a.m. Friday morning in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy