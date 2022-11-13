Man killed in Petersburg shooting had multiple gunshot wounds, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Washington Street and Crater Road for a report of shots fired just before 8:40 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police.

"While responding to that call for service, an additional call came in for a person shot in the 600 block of E. Washington Street in the parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart," Chambliss said.

Officials said that when police arrived, they found a man critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds,

"The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries," Chambliss said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is urged to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

