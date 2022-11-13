Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Names New Chief Human Resources Officer
Yavapai College has named Dr. Janet Nix its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Nix comes to YC from Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), where she has served as Chief of Organizational Development since 2015. She will begin her post at Yavapai College in January. She brings 30 years of experience...
SignalsAZ
‘Mother of Yavapai College’ Posthumously Awarded
Loved ones and fans of the late Opal Tenney Goodman Allen had to wait 54 years for the recognition she clearly deserved for being both the ignition and the ramrod that rallied the community behind a “junior college” for Yavapai County. The long wait ended joyfully Nov. 3 when dozens of extended family members and friends gathered for the dedication of the “Opal Tenney Goodman Allen Founder’s Foyer” in Building 19 on the Yavapai College Prescott campus.
SignalsAZ
Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College Receives $1.48m Grant
Yavapai College was recently awarded $1.48 million from the Department of Labor as part of a collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and five other Arizona Community Colleges. The funds are part of a $15m grant awarded to the state of Arizona from the QUEST Disaster Recovery National Dislocated...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley 2040 General Plan Open House
The public is invited to attend the Chino Valley 2040 General Plan Community Open House Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Territorial Elementary School. The General Plan is an official policy document adopted by the Town Council and designed to serve as the jurisdiction’s blueprint for future development. The Arizona Revised Statutes (§9-461.05-06) require general plans to be updated every ten years to ensure their consistency with the evolution of the community. The Make It Chino! General Plan is an update to the existing Chino Valley General Plan and will fulfill the statutory requirement.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Airport Commission Members
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two full-term seats on its Airport Commission. Each appointment would fill a three-year term on the Commission. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. The Commission consists of five voting members. Four members shall be...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley adding new Monument Signs and an Arch – Mayor Kell Palguta
The Town of Prescott Valley is working on a plan to have two large Monument signs at both entrances to Prescott Valley on Hwy 69 to help clearly show visitors which Town they are entering. These signs will be around 18 feet tall and be back lit at night. I’m...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 14th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Magistrate Court Being Relocated
The Sedona City Council has had multiple discussions over the past several years with regards to relocating the court. The time has come, and we are announcing that the Sedona Magistrate Court will be moving to a new facility located at 221 Brewer Road, Sedona. To facilitate the packing and...
Abandoned Arizona mines will be cleaned up by Forest Service
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black...
SignalsAZ
Ebling Gallery Show to Benefit Children’s Art Programs
Paul Ebling may not be an everyday name in the art world, but his unique vision for his work is now allowing art lovers to get a Second Chance at a First Impression now that he is gone. Originally from Pittsburg, PA, Ebling, who passed away in 2020, was a...
SignalsAZ
Goat People Magazine Features Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch
Known as the “GOAT of Rescues” in Arizona, Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch was recently featured in “Goat People Magazine” by Marc Warnke, publisher. Warnke is well known for his pioneering work with pack goats (packgoats.com) and owner of Top End Adventures. Thunder Mountain...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, to Open December 26 in Sedona
Widely considered one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the country, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is ready to make its much-buzzed-about debut as North America’s first landscape hotel when it opens Dec. 26 in Sedona. The adults-only hotel is now accepting online reservations for stays beginning February 10,...
SignalsAZ
Arizona Snowbowl Opens November 17
Arizona Snowbowl is set to open on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 am and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to kick off another great ski season in Arizona! The snowmakers and groomers have been working around the clock to create high-quality snow all over the mountain and thanks to all their hard work, and a little help from Mother Nature, they are opening early!
SignalsAZ
Tanya Tucker to Perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
Tanya Tucker is known to be a country music trailblazer – who first burst onto the scene with 1972’s “Delta Dawn,” then returned in glory with the GRAMMY®-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’ – comes to Prescott to share her classic hits and one-of-a-kind outlaw sound. Join us when country legend Tanya Tucker lights up Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Thursday night, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
prescottenews.com
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide
Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
theprescotttimes.com
BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Made Roads Safer in 2022
In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with a 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several...
SignalsAZ
Family Kickball Tournament
Gather your friends and family for a fun and friendly kickball tournament on Friday, November 18, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. This tournament has all the fun built into one experience. For just $5 per person, you get admission to the tournament, two slices of pizza and a bottle of water. All the fun will take place at Dreamcatcher Park, 14534 N. Tierra Buena Ln. Each team will have a maximum of 11 players on the field, with designated roles for captain, pitcher and catcher.
Arizona Snowbowl opening early after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Snowbowl is opening a day early for the 22/23 ski season after 18 inches of fresh snow fell in Flagstaff. The Snowbowl said in addition to the fresh snow, snowmakers and groomers have been working to create high-quality snow for the mountain. Lift tickets...
SignalsAZ
’97 Prescott Men’s Soccer Team Earns Hall of Fame Honors
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
Comments / 0