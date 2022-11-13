ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Yavapai College has named Dr. Janet Nix its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Nix comes to YC from Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), where she has served as Chief of Organizational Development since 2015. She will begin her post at Yavapai College in January. She brings 30 years of experience...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

‘Mother of Yavapai College’ Posthumously Awarded

Loved ones and fans of the late Opal Tenney Goodman Allen had to wait 54 years for the recognition she clearly deserved for being both the ignition and the ramrod that rallied the community behind a “junior college” for Yavapai County. The long wait ended joyfully Nov. 3 when dozens of extended family members and friends gathered for the dedication of the “Opal Tenney Goodman Allen Founder’s Foyer” in Building 19 on the Yavapai College Prescott campus.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley 2040 General Plan Open House

The public is invited to attend the Chino Valley 2040 General Plan Community Open House Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Territorial Elementary School. The General Plan is an official policy document adopted by the Town Council and designed to serve as the jurisdiction’s blueprint for future development. The Arizona Revised Statutes (§9-461.05-06) require general plans to be updated every ten years to ensure their consistency with the evolution of the community. The Make It Chino! General Plan is an update to the existing Chino Valley General Plan and will fulfill the statutory requirement.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Seeking Airport Commission Members

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two full-term seats on its Airport Commission. Each appointment would fill a three-year term on the Commission. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. The Commission consists of five voting members. Four members shall be...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 14th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Magistrate Court Being Relocated

The Sedona City Council has had multiple discussions over the past several years with regards to relocating the court. The time has come, and we are announcing that the Sedona Magistrate Court will be moving to a new facility located at 221 Brewer Road, Sedona. To facilitate the packing and...
SEDONA, AZ
12 News

Abandoned Arizona mines will be cleaned up by Forest Service

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Ebling Gallery Show to Benefit Children’s Art Programs

Paul Ebling may not be an everyday name in the art world, but his unique vision for his work is now allowing art lovers to get a Second Chance at a First Impression now that he is gone. Originally from Pittsburg, PA, Ebling, who passed away in 2020, was a...
PRESCOTT, AZ
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, to Open December 26 in Sedona

Widely considered one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the country, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is ready to make its much-buzzed-about debut as North America’s first landscape hotel when it opens Dec. 26 in Sedona. The adults-only hotel is now accepting online reservations for stays beginning February 10,...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Arizona Snowbowl Opens November 17

Arizona Snowbowl is set to open on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 am and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to kick off another great ski season in Arizona! The snowmakers and groomers have been working around the clock to create high-quality snow all over the mountain and thanks to all their hard work, and a little help from Mother Nature, they are opening early!
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tanya Tucker to Perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tanya Tucker is known to be a country music trailblazer – who first burst onto the scene with 1972’s “Delta Dawn,” then returned in glory with the GRAMMY®-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’ – comes to Prescott to share her classic hits and one-of-a-kind outlaw sound. Join us when country legend Tanya Tucker lights up Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Thursday night, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide

Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY

The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Made Roads Safer in 2022

In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with a 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Family Kickball Tournament

Gather your friends and family for a fun and friendly kickball tournament on Friday, November 18, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. This tournament has all the fun built into one experience. For just $5 per person, you get admission to the tournament, two slices of pizza and a bottle of water. All the fun will take place at Dreamcatcher Park, 14534 N. Tierra Buena Ln. Each team will have a maximum of 11 players on the field, with designated roles for captain, pitcher and catcher.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

