A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO