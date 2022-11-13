Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Here’s how to protect yourself as the flu spreads across Northern Kentucky
At least 243 cases of flu have been reported across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties this week — this time last year, that number was five. Due to an increase in cases, the health department recently released tips for how to stay healthy this flu season. Northern Kentucky’s...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
thelevisalazer.com
Threat of “triple-demic” of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spreads in Kentucky
Flu off to fast start in Kentucky, as cases keep more than doubling each week; flu, Covid-19 and RSV threaten a ‘triple-demic’. Influenza is spreading quickly in Kentucky, raising the threat of a “triple-demic” of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The state Department for Public...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky food drive feeds more than just hunger
First Financial and community members collected 183 food items during their Food Drive Oct. 11-21. Branch employees delivered the food to local agencies including Welcome House of Northern Kentucky and Camp Ernst Middle School for distribution around the Northern Kentucky community. The drive coincided with World Food Day on Oct....
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
spectrumnews1.com
Where to find dine-in, carry-out Thanksgiving feasts in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones to gobble up a warm, home-cooked meal, but sometimes the work required to cobble together that holiday spread is just too much. If you’re someone averse to dirty dishes, or simply want an easier option...
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing
A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades. After rain and a morning...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking Some Ugly and Wintry Weather
Good Tuesday, everyone. Another messy system is rolling across the Ohio Valley today and it’s bringing rain and a little wintry stuff to Kentucky. Once this moves away, snow showers and frigid temps take center stage for the rest of the week. Rain rolls in early this morning from...
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
WLKY.com
Governor signs executive order to help Kentuckians legally possess medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced executive orders regarding marijuana, including one that will help some Kentuckians legally possess and use it for medical purposes. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky, and therefore isn't sold there. The first executive action allows people with certain conditions...
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
newschannel20.com
Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
linknky.com
Beshear: Kentuckians allowed to possess cannabis if purchased legally in another state
Gov. Andy Beshear announced he’s taking executive action to allow Kentuckians with certain health conditions to use and possess small amounts of medical cannabis purchased in another state starting on Jan. 1. 2023. Beshear also said he’s issuing an executive order to regulate the sale of Delta 8, which...
