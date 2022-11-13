ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

linknky.com

Northern Kentucky food drive feeds more than just hunger

First Financial and community members collected 183 food items during their Food Drive Oct. 11-21. Branch employees delivered the food to local agencies including Welcome House of Northern Kentucky and Camp Ernst Middle School for distribution around the Northern Kentucky community. The drive coincided with World Food Day on Oct....
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
spectrumnews1.com

Where to find dine-in, carry-out Thanksgiving feasts in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones to gobble up a warm, home-cooked meal, but sometimes the work required to cobble together that holiday spread is just too much. If you’re someone averse to dirty dishes, or simply want an easier option...
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
My 1053 WJLT

Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing

A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades. After rain and a morning...
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Some Ugly and Wintry Weather

Good Tuesday, everyone. Another messy system is rolling across the Ohio Valley today and it’s bringing rain and a little wintry stuff to Kentucky. Once this moves away, snow showers and frigid temps take center stage for the rest of the week. Rain rolls in early this morning from...
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
newschannel20.com

Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
