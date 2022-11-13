Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into Suffolk Walmart
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a vehicle that drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash causes I-64 West closure in New Kent County
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 westbound is causing delays for drivers in New Kent County.
shoredailynews.com
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase
The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their...
Virginia State Police: 2 dead in weekend crashes on the Peninsula
Virginia State Police say two people were killed in crashes in Hampton and York County, Friday and Saturday. Police say one was a four-vehicle crash. The other, a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
WAVY News 10
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
WAVY News 10
Juvenile male seriously hurt in shooting on Pickett St. in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a juvenile male was seriously hurt in a shooting Tuesday night on Pickett Street, off Briarfield Road. The victim was found inside a home in the first block with the life-threatening gunshot wound. He was in “critical but stable condition,” police said Tuesday night.
Boy seriously hurt in Hampton shooting, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening. The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took...
WAVY News 10
Speed limit reduction, bike lanes included as Ocean View transportation project comes into focus
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following a third and final round of public outreach, a comprehensive study on improving pedestrian safety and potentially adding bike lanes along Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk is almost complete. Proposals for the project include a speed limit drop from 35 mph to 30 mph...
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
Portsmouth man arrested after leading state police in multi-city pursuit
A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Williamsburg Courthouse goes green
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Veterans Day weekend, the James City County and Williamsburg Courthouse was bathed in green light. Find out the reason behind the greening in this week’s Reck on the Road.
NBC12
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic converter thefts
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As catalytic converter thefts increase across the country, one local police department is trying to help find a way to solve these crimes. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first “Tag A Cat” event this weekend. Chesapeake residents can come out to...
Grandma killed pulling grandson
If you have information that can help Henrico Police solve this hit and run, call 833-RTCFNVA or email us at tips@reopenthecase.org.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
Newport News man sentenced for having guns, selling cocaine
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for having several guns while selling cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker manufactured, sold and distributed cocaine since at least March of 2021. After an undercover operation,...
