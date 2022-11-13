ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Steele (back) WDs in final round in Houston

Brendan Steele withdrew during Sunday’s final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a back injury.

Steele started on the back nine at Memorial Park Golf Course and was 5-over par through six holes on Sunday.

He carded a double-bogey at the par-3 15th, his final hole before withdrawing.

Steele, 39, was at even par through the first three rounds.

Steele has three wins on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2017 Safeway Open.

–Field Level Media

