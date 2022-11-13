Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
Lancaster hosting 11th annual ‘ExtraGive’ campaign
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s biggest day of giving returns on Friday. For 24 hours, Lancaster will host the 11th annual Extraordinary Give, which benefits local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $15.8 million. In all organizers said the level of generosity displayed each year is a credit...
More wreaths needed for fallen veterans at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — For the last four years, every grave at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County has had a wreath placed on it for the holidays. It's all thanks to Wreaths Across America. “We need to thank them for their life, their service, their sacrifice," said Beth...
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
abc27.com
Demolition of former Friendly’s begins, clearing the way for new Hershey factory
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Friendly’s in near Hershey is becoming just a memory. Demolition crews began tearing down the restaurant to make room for a new factory for The Hershey Company. At a time when many companies are cutting workers, Hershey is expanding locally and bringing new jobs.
abc27.com
York YMCA announces return of Turkey Trot
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a “5K on Thanksgiving morning” kind-of-person, you’re in luck! The York YMCA announced Tuesday that their Turkey Trot will be returning for the 26th year in a row. The YMCA of the Roses will be holding the York YMCA...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
For their work with people in need, Harrisburg couple honored at Peace & Justice in Pa. event
Implicit bias has gotten a bad rap, but Dr. Bryant Marks on Tuesday made the point that implicit bias is a universal human principle — not a fad, not a flaw. “Implicit bias is much more about the machinery of our mind than the content of your character,” said Marks, the keynote speaker at the second-annual Peace & Justice in Pa. event at Harrisburg University. “It’s not a character issue. It’s a disproportionate exposure issue.”
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
abc27.com
Harrisburg School District receives donations to help students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District accepted donations to help students living in poverty. The non-profit group “For The Love of Women” delivered hundreds of feminine hygiene products on Wednesday. The donation coincides with national hunger and homeless awareness week. The Harrisburg School District helps...
abc27.com
Now I Can Northeast
Studies have shown the intensive model of physical therapy, a three-week session is as powerful as an entire year of traditional physical therapy. Learn about Now I Can Northeast, a facility in Lancaster county provides it. And meet the woman who brought this type of physical therapy to the Midstate after it benefited her daughter.
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
lebtown.com
Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3
The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery $1M scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Bajwa Convenience Store, located at 2620 Brookwood St. in Harrisburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off called “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$” is...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
abc27.com
Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Harrisburg leaders pay tribute to the African-American soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War
In May 1865 in Washington D.C., the United States held a “Grand March” down Pennsylvania Avenue to welcome home the soldiers of the Civil War — except for the 180,000 Black soldiers. They were denied access to participate in the military march. Some of those soldiers were...
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
Comments / 0