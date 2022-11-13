ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster hosting 11th annual ‘ExtraGive’ campaign

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s biggest day of giving returns on Friday. For 24 hours, Lancaster will host the 11th annual Extraordinary Give, which benefits local nonprofits. Last year’s event raised $15.8 million. In all organizers said the level of generosity displayed each year is a credit...
LANCASTER, PA
thesandpaper.net

Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania

Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York YMCA announces return of Turkey Trot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a “5K on Thanksgiving morning” kind-of-person, you’re in luck! The York YMCA announced Tuesday that their Turkey Trot will be returning for the 26th year in a row. The YMCA of the Roses will be holding the York YMCA...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

For their work with people in need, Harrisburg couple honored at Peace & Justice in Pa. event

Implicit bias has gotten a bad rap, but Dr. Bryant Marks on Tuesday made the point that implicit bias is a universal human principle — not a fad, not a flaw. “Implicit bias is much more about the machinery of our mind than the content of your character,” said Marks, the keynote speaker at the second-annual Peace & Justice in Pa. event at Harrisburg University. “It’s not a character issue. It’s a disproportionate exposure issue.”
HARRISBURG, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg School District receives donations to help students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District accepted donations to help students living in poverty. The non-profit group “For The Love of Women” delivered hundreds of feminine hygiene products on Wednesday. The donation coincides with national hunger and homeless awareness week. The Harrisburg School District helps...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Now I Can Northeast

Studies have shown the intensive model of physical therapy, a three-week session is as powerful as an entire year of traditional physical therapy. Learn about Now I Can Northeast, a facility in Lancaster county provides it. And meet the woman who brought this type of physical therapy to the Midstate after it benefited her daughter.
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3

The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery $1M scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Bajwa Convenience Store, located at 2620 Brookwood St. in Harrisburg, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off called “$1,000,000 Cash Corner$” is...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
KUTZTOWN, PA
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA

