Middle River, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Northwest Baltimore homicide, Friday. 34-year-old Terrance Carter, of Baltimore, was arrested in connection to a May 22, 2020 shooting. Investigators believe Carter shot and killed 60-year-old Steven Lamont Clark Sr following an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Baltimore Wednesday night. Police say at approximately 9:03PM, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, for a report of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Glen Burnie, say police

Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning stabbing in Glen Burnie. Police arrested 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called to a home in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings, who had been stabbed, according to police. Police say Rawlings was taken to a hospital, where he died.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AG releases report on deadly shooting involving Baltimore Police Sergeant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released its report on the deadly police shooting in last year. On November 13, 2021, at 3:09 p.m., Baltimore Police Sergeant David Burch was off-duty at 5711 O’Donnell Street getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barbershop. Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop, retrieved a gun from his front waistband, and shot Rafael Jeffers several times while Sgt. Burch was seated in Mr. Jeffers’ barber chair. After shooting Mr. Jeffers, Mr. Ortega told Sgt. Burch to move and approached Mr. Jeffers with the firearm still in his hand. Sgt. Burch then retrieved his off-duty firearm from the bag he was carrying and shot Mr. Ortega six times. Mr. Ortega and Mr. Jeffers were both taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Sergeant Burch was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help find missing 16-year-old, Nagerly Quituizaca

Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old, Nagerly S. Quituizaca. Police said Quituizaca was last seen in the Randallstown area. The teen was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white Crocs and a black backpack, police said. Police are...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches painful familiar milepost, nearing 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s become a painful and familiar milepost for Baltimore. 300 homicides and it's been that way for the better part of the last decade. FOX45 News has heard the suffering that's behind every single digit. “My life has been horrible," said one grieving widow. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed, woman critically injured after trailer catches fire in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured Thursday after their trailer caught fire in Elkton, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Around 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the trailer in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found the 55-year-old man dead inside the trailer. The 55-year-old woman was found outside the trailer badly injured.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 people rescued from house fire in Dundalk Friday evening

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were rescued a from house fire in Dundalk on Friday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the 7800 block of Harold Road for a fire on the second floor of the house. Firefighters rescued two people from the...
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid charged as adult in murder raises concern about youth crime in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we learn the 15-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of Tim Reynolds will stand trial as an adult, and the issue of juvenile crime is rekindled among the squeegee issue. There are youth violence prevention programs in place in Baltimore and other initiatives, including job training programs through the Mayor's Office. Still, there's the troubling trend of juvenile crime.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One body recovered in rubble of Gaithersburg condo explosion, officials say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An unidentified body was recovered from the site of an explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Md., officials said during a press conference Thursday night. Montgomery County police said they are now investigating the possibility that it was a criminal and intentional act.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

