Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

License plate mix up has Hardin Co. woman paying the bills

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Woman dies after being hit by...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman who beat boyfriend to death sentenced to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside of Nowhere Bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place more than a year ago outside of a popular bar in the Highlands. Louisville Metro Police said its Homicide Unit arrested Sherman Sherley, 27, on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

