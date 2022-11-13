Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
Report: Hundreds of thousands of Louisville residents are exposed to roadway pollution
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart disease, asthma and other health issues, according to a report released by the Urban Institute on Tuesday. Researchers at the nonpartisan think tank found that about 100,000 residents, 13% of the […]
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
WLKY.com
Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
WLKY.com
Former Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds, the former president of the Louisville Urban League, has officially announced where her newest role will be taking her. Reynolds has been named the newest CEO of The Perception Institute. The New York-based organization works with researchers and analyzes data in race, gender, ethnic,...
Wave 3
License plate mix up has Hardin Co. woman paying the bills
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Woman dies after being hit by...
wdrb.com
City settles lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, has settled a lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $2 million, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. Both sides were in...
Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.
WLKY.com
Louisville activists criticize prosecution, sentencing of Black militia group leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville are criticizing the prosecution of a Black militia group leader arrested during protests in Louisville. Last week, John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. He was convicted on weapons charges and assaulting a...
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman who beat boyfriend to death sentenced to prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
Wave 3
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time last school year. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
WLKY.com
Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside of Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place more than a year ago outside of a popular bar in the Highlands. Louisville Metro Police said its Homicide Unit arrested Sherman Sherley, 27, on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
Wave 3
Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
Comments / 0