How will the Browns locker room handle Deshaun Watson’s return to practice this week when it’s gotten so close to Jacoby Brissett? Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife
Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
Tyvis Powell: The Browns need someone who will demand excellence from them and make them play up to their standards
Do the Browns have a leadership problem? Tyvis Powell says no one is stepping up to hold the team accountable. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
The Cowboys will land superstar Bijan Robinson, the University of Texas running back, in the 2023 NFL Draft, mocks one site.
Deshaun Watson returns to practice; Myles Garrett believes Browns can rattle Josh Allen: Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returns to the Browns practice field Wednesday, and to a team that still has a pulse as it heads to Buffalo Sunday to face the 6-3 Bills. Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Monday that even with Watson back, the priority for the 3-6 Browns this week is to get Jacoby Brissett ready to face the Bills in an almost must-win situation.
Watson returning to practice today, Browns teammates chime in
Deshaun Watson is hitting the practice field again today. The former Clemson star and current Cleveland Browns quarterback is now permitted to practice with his team for the first time since training camp. (...)
Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
Should Browns consider coaching changes? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik and Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com...
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Halloween night domination of the Bengals gave false hope that the defense had made a 180-degree turn. After...
What stat does Joe Burrow think he should lead the NFL in every year?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow isn’t as dismissive of stats as his coaches. The Bengals quarterback values wins and losses more than anything else, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t keep an eye on his individual stats as those numbers are a strong indicator of his overall effectiveness.
Joe Burrow on rematch with Steelers, his appendectomy, Justin Jefferson and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to turn the page Wednesday on a relaxing bye week and get back to work. He spoke to reporters to preview a rematch against the Steelers — he vowed not to throw four interceptions again — and talk about how intense the second half of the season is going to be.
BetMGM bonus code: $1K risk-free for NBA, Titans-Packers TNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As we reach the halfway point of another exciting sports week, prospective bettors can tackle the action with our BetMGM bonus code offer...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0