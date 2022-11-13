Read full article on original website
KEYT
‘Democracy voters’ delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. The election results reveal both the potential and the problems with Biden’s argument for motivating voters. In states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voters could look at their ballots and see a clear contrast between Democrats and Republican candidates who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential was rigged. And yet, the notion of democracy is open to interpretation, one that encompasses feelings about one’s own identity, political rivals, the news media and broader social changes.
KEYT
Mitch McConnell wins secret-ballot election to continue leading Senate Republicans
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell won a secret-ballot leadership election after days of finger-pointing over the Republican midterm losses, putting him on pace to become the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history. McConnell defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, his first challenger in his 15 years atop his conference. McConnell...
KEYT
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker that was first reported by WisPolitics.com. Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state. Brandtjen embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.
KEYT
Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday’s successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an...
KEYT
Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement
Facebook’s fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN. While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump...
KEYT
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.
KEYT
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram will stand for now despite his candidacy for president. Meta, which owns both platforms, said Wednesday it had no plans to lift the ban on Trump, which was imposed after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump may not have to wait long to return, however, as the suspension will be reconsidered in January. Over at YouTube, a ban imposed following the Jan. 6 attack remains in place. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has criticized the platform’s decision to boot the former president but said it will be up to a content moderation committee to decide whether to reinstate banned users.
KEYT
Appeals court grants stay in challenge to New York gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on a lower court judge’s order that pared back enforcement of New York’s new gun law. The stay Tuesday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes eight days after U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and some licensing requirements. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.
KEYT
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
KEYT
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.
KEYT
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, which is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares to announce a third run for the presidency in 2024. Willis has sought the testimony of numerous high-profile Trump associates as witnesses in the investigation.
KEYT
Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence’s autobiography, “So Help Me God,” in which...
KEYT
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It’s complicated
A measure to remove slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime from the constitution of Louisiana failed on Election Day after voters were told to reject it because of confusing and ambiguous language. Louisiana had been one of five states to put the amendment on its ballot. Voters...
KEYT
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
KEYT
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to...
KEYT
House panel to hold hearing on crypto exchange FTX collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers plan to investigate the failure of FTX, the large crypto exchange that collapsed last week and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving investors and customers staring at losses that could total in the billions of dollars. The House Financial Services Committee said Wednesday that it expects to hear from Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder and former CEO of FTX, who was previously hailed as a hero in the crypto community but now faces potential civil and criminal charges related to FTX’s collapse. The panel also expects to get testimony from FTX representatives, other crypto exchanges including Binance, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, and others at a December hearing.
KEYT
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
KEYT
Judge overturns Georgia’s six-week abortion ban
A Georgia Superior Court judge has overturned the state’s law banning abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy, ruling it unconstitutional and saying it cannot be enforced. The decision from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney makes the procedure legal in the state again until at least...
KEYT
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump’s election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. “I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
