Weekend recap: MSU volleyball puts an end to 12-game losing streak

By Kyle O'Connor, Bella Johnson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUDhw_0j9JrGvG00

MSU celebrates as they defeat Northwestern at the MSU vs. Northwestern game held at the Breslin Center on Nov. 12, 2022. MSU went 3-0 against Northwestern.

'What a great ride it's been,' MSU seniors prepare for one last game at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State football's matchup with Indiana already has a deeper meaning behind it. In addition to granting bowl eligibility should MSU come away with the win, Saturday's game will also serve as senior day for the Spartans.The graduating class has certainly been through more than they bargained for when they signed as recruits. They've had their share of ups and downs such as coaching changes as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that forced changes to day-to-day football operations.Now, as their time as players comes to an end, the team is preparing to send them off in the best way they...
EAST LANSING, MI
Cal Haladay highlights a linebacking core playing at a high level

Thanks to a multitude of injuries and the recent suspension of eight players, Michigan State's defense has been in flux all season. The linebacker position is one of the units that has been hit the hardest by the attrition. During the very first game of the season, junior linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury, depleting the position group from the jump. Making the leap from defensive back to linebacker, Snow was expected to play an important role in the linebacker group.After being involved in the postgame incident in the player's tunnel at Michigan, senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon - who...
EAST LANSING, MI
Preview: MSU to take on No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

After a devastating 64-63 loss to Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, MSU will head to Indianapolis Tuesday for the Champions Classic to take on No. 4 Kentucky. The unranked green and white proved their worth against No. 2 Gonzaga with the spotlight on junior center Mady Sissoko, who shut down concern around his skill abilities as he took on All-American senior forward Drew Timme. Sissoko stepped up to the challenge, revealing his potential at the five on Friday night. Although MSU ended up just short in Friday's game, the Spartans showed they still belong amongst the blue bloods."I was pleased by everything except...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State hockey ranked No. 17 in USCHO poll

Michigan State hockey sits at No. 17 in this week's USCHO.com poll, the first top 20 ranking for the team since February 2020. MSU is also No. 10 in the men's hockey Division I PairWise rankings.Check out this week's @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men's Poll! pic.twitter.com/YUBlyECkRS— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 14, 2022 The rankings come after two back-to-back sweeps for the Spartans, most recently over then-No. 10 Ohio State at home last Thursday and Friday. The Buckeyes dropped two spots in the poll to No. 12 after the losses. Prior to that, MSU swept Wisconsin on Nov. 4 and 5. "It's nice to be ranked, but really doesn't mean anything," Head Coach Adam Nightingale said. "Our focus, and I want our team's focus always to be just get better today, and so we got to earn a lot of respect back in college hockey, and I think our guys have started to do that. We still have a ways to go, but we don't look too much into the polls." MSU will head to Pennsylvania for a series against No. 6 Penn State (10-2-0) on Friday and Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU to hold vaccine clinic at Breslin Center on Wednesday

Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
'Not every school is like this:' MSU military members relish moment at Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU squirrels: To love or to hate? Students, fan pages and researchers weigh in

It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU library and surplus store team up for sustainable Clothing Repair-a-Thon

On Tuesday students and community members gathered on the second floor of MSU's main library for a Clothing Repair-a-Thon. The event aimed to educate attendees on how repairing their old items could reduce garment waste and make clothes more unique in the process.The event was a collaboration between the MSU Library's Makerspace and the MSU Surplus Store. The Makerspace provided sewing machines, needles, thread and a space for the event. The Surplus Store - the retailer where MSU sells used and unneeded furniture and apparel - provided tattered garments and fabric for students to mend or combine into something wholly...
EAST LANSING, MI
First-generation MSU students ask for more visibility on campus

This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
MSU students still in line to vote hours after polls at East Lansing satellite office close

Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
EAST LANSING, MI
University controversies damage student perceptions of MSU

For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
Michigan Democrats rally at MSU for final campaign event before Election Day

Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials.  Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU Broad Art Museum celebrates 10 years with special events through November

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Nov. 10. The museum will be hosting a range of public programs in order to commemorate the museum's history throughout the month of November. The museum's events are free and open to the public. The programs are geared toward families, students and the greater Lansing community. Museum Interim Director Steven Bridges said a main focus of the anniversary celebration is an exhibition of Zaha Hadid's work - the architect of the building. "This whole year has really been focused on a number of special initiatives for us," Bridges said. "We...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU's Agriculture Grants: creating the 'pear-fect' produce with a steady diet of USDA greens

Over the next four years, a team of MSU researchers will attempt to perfect the culinary herb. They hope that their research will create a booming market for locally green-house grown herbs, which will last longer, taste better and be healthier than the average imported herb today.The research is funded by a $3.4 million grant from the USDA's National Institute for Food and Agriculture. The team is led by Dr. Roberto Lopez, an associate professor and controlled environment extension specialist in the MSU Department of Horticulture.Lopez is one of the many MSU agriculture scientists who receive tax-payer funded grants to...
Black Student Alliance hosts 50th Annual Black Power Rally, celebrating Black culture and intersectionality

On Sunday, the Black Student Alliance, or BSA, hosted the 50th annual Black Power Rally at The Wharton Center. The rally featured performances by several student organizations. The rally is a tradition that first began in 1972. It has brought the MSU Black community together to both celebrate Black culture and give voice to issues that the community faces, all through sketches, song and dance. The theme of the event was 'The Blackprint: Our culture can not be canceled.' It honors the significance of Black culture throughout history and in the present day. Black culture was celebrated throughout the event through awards given out...
Children's book by two MSU alumni will release Nov. 15 at Barnes and Noble

MSU alumni Andreina Rosa and Bobby Ficklin Jr. are lawyers by trade, but they will soon be able to add "children's book author" and "podcast co-host" to their professional resumes.When Rosa and Ficklin met in 2010, they were both attending the MSU College of Law. Now, Rosa lives in New York and Ficklin lives in Lansing. Both have since established their own firms, but they have remained great friends. They recently became business partners: penning a children's book and making plans to produce a podcast.The name of the book? "Where's the Poop." It will be released on Nov. 15.The short...
EAST LANSING, MI
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, heads to a 2nd term

With 69% of votes counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially been declared the winner of the Michigan gubernatorial race, according to the Associated Press.Whitmer defeated her opponent, Tudor Dixon, by a margin of five points, with 51.7% to Dixon's 46.7%. Whitmer's victory comes after a lengthy and sometimes tense campaign. This was also the first time two women sought the governor's seat with nominations from major parties.In her second term in office, Whitmer said she hopes to expand upon priorities from the past four years, including funding for public education, continuing job growth and helping Michiganders fight inflation. Dixon has yet to...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
Normalizing mental health on campus with Mental Health Awareness Week

This week, MSU students can join a Zumba workout at Jenison, meet Zeke the Wonder Dog, or drink hot chocolate and eat pastries by Wells Hall, among other activities. The goal: to increase awareness about mental health."Each of these days is a small time for students to take a small snippet out of their big day to just relax, to get away from their busy, stressful classes and just to breathe," director of health, safety and wellness for the Associated Students of Michigan State University Harsna Chahal said. Every day of the week features activities planned by Chahal in partnership with...
If you got a parking ticket on campus on Election Day, don't pay it

All parking tickets received by voters or volunteers on campus on Election Day have been waived by the MSU police, according to a Tweet yesterday by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.MSU Students & Election Workers: If you received a parking ticket while voting or assisting voters at Brody on Election Day, I have spoken to the MSU Chief of Police and they will be voiding those parking tickets! Voting should not come at a cost for anyone! #SpartansWill— BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) November 10, 2022 Satellite voting locations on campus included Brody Hall, Intramural Sports East, Intramural Sports West and the MSU Student Union. About 2,690 students voted across the four locations on Tuesday, according to a university press release from today. Some students waited in line at Brody for over four hours to register to vote and cast their ballots."Our goal this year was to make sure our students made a plan to vote and that we reduced barriers to exercising their rights," MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff said in the press release. "We more than succeeded; together, our students made history."
East Lansing, MI
