Saranac, NY

mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Grain silo explosion

Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
COLCHESTER, VT
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington

Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackexplorer.org

Adirondack turkey farmers face challenges ahead of Thanksgiving

Raising turkeys in preparation for the Thanksgiving season comes with its challenges in the Adirondacks and, this year, those challenges have multiplied. In the past, regional families might have sourced their holiday birds from more than a half-dozen local farms, but those options — and, in some cases, the overall number of turkeys available at each farm — are dwindling.
KEESEVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
businessnhmagazine.com

Best Company to Work For: DEW Construction

Construction management, design/build and general contracting services. I can keep a reasonable balance between work and personal life: 100% agree. We regularly discuss our progress toward our goals and objectives: 100% agree. CEO: Donald Wells. Years in Business: 25 (10 in NH) Full-time Employees: 113 (44 in NH) Years on...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
BANGOR, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Graduates of Power52’s Solar Installation Training Program to Receive Six College Credits by Paul Smith’s College

PAUL SMITHS, NY –Paul Smith’s College and Power52 Clean Energy Access Institute signed a green energy pathway agreement that will grant graduates of Power52’s 450-hour solar installation workforce certificate six college credits. Power52’s Clean Energy Access Institute is meeting growing workforce demand in well-paying sustainable jobs in the renewable energy sector by training individuals from underrepresented communities in solar installation.
PAUL SMITHS, NY

