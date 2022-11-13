Read full article on original website
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Information Session Set for Nov. 21
LAKE PLACID, NY (November 15, 2022) – The Lake Placid Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism will host a Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games information session on Monday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Conference Center, second floor. Area residents and business owners are encouraged to attend.
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
Vermont Crowns 3 High School Football Champions, Peru Wins NY Sub-Regional
Rutland was once again the host to the Vermont High School Football State Championships. Champlain Valley won their first ever state title in football, holding off the Middlebury Tigers in the closing seconds of the game, 24-19. In division 2, Mount Anthony knocked off number 1 seed, Bellows Falls in double overtime, to claim the […]
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
Rangers rescue elderly hunter who fell in swamp, put out fires in seven Upstate counties
A 79-year-old hunter went missing on Nov. 6 in the Franklin County town of Dickinson. Someone familiar to the hunter found his vehicle parked near Mosier Hill and reported it to authorities when the elderly man didn’t come out of the woods by nightfall. New York State Department of...
Burlington's issues of public safety featured in national publication
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A New York Times article released over the weekend featured the city of Burlington and many of the issues people have been dealing with over the past few years, including specifically the increased bike thefts but it also touched on the issue of drug use and policing as well.
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Adirondack turkey farmers face challenges ahead of Thanksgiving
Raising turkeys in preparation for the Thanksgiving season comes with its challenges in the Adirondacks and, this year, those challenges have multiplied. In the past, regional families might have sourced their holiday birds from more than a half-dozen local farms, but those options — and, in some cases, the overall number of turkeys available at each farm — are dwindling.
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
Best Company to Work For: DEW Construction
Construction management, design/build and general contracting services. I can keep a reasonable balance between work and personal life: 100% agree. We regularly discuss our progress toward our goals and objectives: 100% agree. CEO: Donald Wells. Years in Business: 25 (10 in NH) Full-time Employees: 113 (44 in NH) Years on...
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
New Essex Boutique Addie & Grace Offers Clothes for Adults and Kids With a Personalized Touch
Addie & Grace, the chic new women and children's clothing boutique at the Essex Experience, began the way so many ventures do — with an entrepreneur's conviction that there's got to be a better way. Owner Jennifer Graham was disturbed by the dyes and chemical smells coming from her...
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
Schroon lake man accused of damaging motel
Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.
Graduates of Power52’s Solar Installation Training Program to Receive Six College Credits by Paul Smith’s College
PAUL SMITHS, NY –Paul Smith’s College and Power52 Clean Energy Access Institute signed a green energy pathway agreement that will grant graduates of Power52’s 450-hour solar installation workforce certificate six college credits. Power52’s Clean Energy Access Institute is meeting growing workforce demand in well-paying sustainable jobs in the renewable energy sector by training individuals from underrepresented communities in solar installation.
Officials caution hikers to plan ahead after college students get stuck on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — Two college students are safe after they got stuck on Mount Mansfield on Friday night. Authorities said the two hikers, who were not named, were able to climb up the mountain, but forgot to take weather and daylight saving time into consideration. The two became stranded after it began to rain.
