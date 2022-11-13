ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsontv.com

Ceremony Rededicates Dr. Morris Park in Bayonne

A ceremony took place recently to rededicate Dr. David Morris Park at 47th Street and Broadway in Bayonne. The event was presented by the Bayonne Youth Center. The renovated park was named in honor of the late Dr. Morris, who served as leader of the medical staff at Bayonne Hospital and President of the Bayonne Branch of the NAACP.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Resident dies after fire at Warren County house

One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor said. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The fire was mostly contained to one room of the single-family home...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy