Republican candidate for 134th State House race files complaint over voter violation allegations
Yonkers moves step closer to extending term limits for mayor, council members
It was a fiery meeting filled with public outbursts from people on both sides of the issue as the future of Yonkers' politics was on full display.
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower. That tower would be over 100 feet high and sit in a public wooded area, next to an elementary school and homes. Officials Tuesday visited the proposed site of the...
STORM WATCH: Tracking chilly rain showers, snow for Tuesday in the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a mix of rain and snow will bring slippery weather Tuesday evening to parts of the Hudson Valley.
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Ceremony Rededicates Dr. Morris Park in Bayonne
A ceremony took place recently to rededicate Dr. David Morris Park at 47th Street and Broadway in Bayonne. The event was presented by the Bayonne Youth Center. The renovated park was named in honor of the late Dr. Morris, who served as leader of the medical staff at Bayonne Hospital and President of the Bayonne Branch of the NAACP.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Students remembered during 33rd anniversary of East Coldenham tragedy
Nov. 16, 1989 is a day no one in the Valley Central school district will ever forget. Montgomery Police Chief John Hank was a child then, during one of the worst tragedies in Orange County history. “At the time, I was a student at Valley Central Middle School, and I...
Resident dies after fire at Warren County house
One person is dead following a house fire Sunday night in Pohatcong Township, the Warren County prosecutor said. The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Victory Avenue, township fire Chief Tom Nigro said. The fire was mostly contained to one room of the single-family home...
Massapequa mother sues Nassau, state police for $30 million over wrongful arrest, racial profiling claim
The woman was previously charged with DWI in August 2020 and a bench warrant was issued for her at the time, but that was later vacated by a judge in September 2021 - three months before she was pulled over and taken in.
Police conduct drug sweep at Goshen schools
The district says it asked police to do a drug detection sweep at Goshen High School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
Hoboken and Jersey City announce first protected bike lane connecting the 2 cities
The City of Hoboken and City of Jersey City have announced their first protected bike lane connecting the two neighboring cities along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street. The new bike lane connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken. The connection is the latest Vision Zero initiative...
