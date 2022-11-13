Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Vikings Pro Bowler’s One-Sentence Reaction to the Mayhem
Brian O’Neill’s reaction to the chaos, tomfoolery, and pandemonium on Sunday was probably similar to yours. The Minnesota Vikings edged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game that convulsed multiple times during the final 60 minutes of real-time. Before the contest, oddsmakers pegged the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately
Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
Mario Cristobal Has Blunt Message For Parents Of Miami Players
Over the past few weeks, a handful of mean-spirited tweets directed at University of Miami assistant coaches were sent by parents of players in the football program. The most recent incident came shortly after Miami's blowout win against Georgia Tech last week. In a tweet that's now been ...
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with extra points (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Lands back on practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The fourth-year tight end was elevated for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Houston, playing 45 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps ahead of Chris Myarick (16) and Tanner Hudson (11). With Daniel Bellinger still out due to an eye injury, Cager has quickly risen up the Giants' tight-end depth chart since joining the team's practice squad Oct. 18, as he caught both targets for nine yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Cager figures to continue suiting up so long as Bellinger remains sidelined, though he'll only be eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full roster spot moving forward.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Practice window opens
New York opened Mitchell's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since getting hurt in the Week 4 win over Pittsburgh. Now that the rookie offensive tackle's practice window has opened, the Jets have 21 days to add him back onto the active roster.
