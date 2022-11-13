Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Explains 76ers’ Recent Defensive Success
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers stressed they wanted to become the NBA’s best defensive team. As the Sixers believe their offense is only as good as what their defense puts on display, success on the defensive end of the ball is the only way for the Sixers to unlock their best selves.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Heat Rule Out Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro vs. Raptors
The injury bug now appears to be plaguing almost everyone as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Bam Adebayo is the latest addition to the injury report for Miami, listed as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chauncey Billups on Guarding Luka Doncic: ‘Toughest Cover In The NBA’
It's never easy to attempt to contain the NBA's top players. After three consecutive All-NBA First-Team nominations, it's apparent that Luka Doncic makes the Dallas Mavericks one of the teams on the schedule during the NBA season requiring some extra game planning attention. The Portland Trail Blazers became the latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 11 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray is the only injured quarterback who may need an injury cover this week. I don’t expect anyone to fight Colt McCoy midweek, giving fantasy managers time to see if Murray’s health improves by the weekend. Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston don’t project high enough to be considered bye-week options in Week 11 if they start on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons ‘Fine’ But DeMarcus Lawrence OUT; Cowboys Injury Update at Vikings
FRISCO - "It's football.''. That is the by-rote answer that Micah Parsons has offered to the media over the course of his two NFL seasons whenever we ask him about his injury status. His Dallas Cowboys hope that same answer - times two - is correct this week as Dallas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on DJ Reader, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Hilton and Others
CINCINNATI — It was a snowy, cold practice session for the Bengals, as they began installing the game plan for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. DJ Reader (knee) and Mike Hilton were both full participants. Reader hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but he's expected to return this week. He wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report because he isn't currently on the roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Made Multiple Attempts to Add Players on Waivers in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West with a two-win lead over the Los Angeles Chargers but heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown in LA, general manager Brett Veach is leaving no stone unturned on the roster front. Less than a week after the Chargers waived...
Comments / 0