ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO