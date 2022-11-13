ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

ASU Career Services implements Student Success Initiatives

ALBANY — The Albany State University Office of Career Services is implementing new enhancement initiatives during the fall semester to positively impact student success. The initiatives include a new career resources platform, classification checklists, signature events and more. Career Services’ revitalization is spearheaded by the new director, Julie Francis-Pettway,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State University hosts 25th Model African Union

From November 9 to November 12, Albany State University hosted the 25th Southeast Model African Union (SEMAU) conference. Institutions of Higher Education in Georgia and beyond were invited to join the SEMAU academic exercise, which promotes global learning. The Conference was organized by ASU in collaboration with the University System of Georgia African Council (USAC).
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Institute grants Tift Theatre $70K for facelift

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Theatre recently received a $70,000 grant issued by Fox Theatre institute to help with facility improvements. Throughout the years, city leaders say bad weather has caused major damage to the Tift Theatre. They say receiving the grant will help bring this landmark back to life.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Domestic abuse resource organization looking to expand in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia will be gaining new resources for victims of domestic abuse and violence. The founder of Outreach Angels is working to let victims know they’re not alone. “Every circumstance is different, as well as the precipitating factors. And we look into all of that...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Dougherty County Commission welcomes new chairman-elect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is doing its part to welcome the incoming Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard. A meeting on Monday served as sort of a welcome for Heard, who said that while he hasn’t necessarily worked in a position like this before, he has always been passionate about community affairs.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

ABAC students bring awareness to homelessness issues in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) are bringing awareness to an issue they noticed in their own town: homelessness and hunger rates are increasing in parts of Tifton. Skyla Turner is a senior at ABAC, majoring in writing and communication. She founded the ABAC...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

SWGA citrus farmers expand into agritourism, give to non-profits

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - When one thinks of Georgia, citrus may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, one business in Georgia is helping the industry expand in Georgia. Over the next few weeks, they will also be helping non-profits. Lindy Savelle is the co-owner of JoNina...
OCHLOCKNEE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Times adjusted on Dawson Road paving project

ALBANY — Due to cold nightly temperatures, crews working on the Dawson Road repaving project will continue their work with updated hours later this week. The new hours of construction are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Construction is on the southbound inside lane from Magnolia to North Slappey Boulevard and the middle turn lane from North Slappey to the Westgate intersection. Traffic will use the outside lanes during this repaving phase.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
TIFT COUNTY, GA

