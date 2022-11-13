Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams have advanced to Round 4 of the Ohio high school football playoffs and four more from Western Pennsylvania remain in contention in District X.

Teams will play at neutral sites on both Friday and Saturday this week. Here are the upcoming match-ups, dates and sites for the regionals finals.

DIVISION III – Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

#2 Canfield (11-1) vs. #1 Chardon (11-1) at Ravenna High School

DIVISION IV – Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

#1 West Branch (12-1) vs. #6 Jefferson (10-3) at Niles McKinley High School

DIVISION V – Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

#1 South Range (13-0) vs. #3 Perry (11-2) at Burton Berkshire High School

DIVISION VII – Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

#1 Warren JFK (11-1) vs. #3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia High School

DISTRICT X – CLASS 1A – Saturday, November 19 at 1 p.m.

#2 Reynolds (10-1) vs. #1 Eisenhower (11-0) at Edinboro

DISTRICT X – CLASS 2A – Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

#1 Farrell (9-1) vs. #2 Sharpsville (9-2) at Wilmington

DISTRICT X – CLASS 3A – Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

#1 Grove City (8-3) vs. #6 Slippery Rock (7-4) at Slippery Rock

