Police ID victim of fatal Mott Haven shooting
New video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on a group of young men, killing one and injuring another in the Bronx.
Vehicle hits 57-year-old man blowing leaves in Nanuet
Officials say the man was struck on Ludvigh Road in the area of Shady Lane.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
News 12
Orangetown police ask public to help nab Pearl River hit-and-run driver
Orangetown police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver. They say a person crossing East Central Avenue in Pearl River was struck by a car around 2 a.m. It did not stop after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
News 12
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
Video: Driver From Rockland, 22, Escapes Burning Jeep Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames
A 22-year-old motorist from Rockland County avoided a frightful fate after a crash ignited a ferocious fire that quickly engulfed her Jeep. The motorist didn't have much time after her Patriot slammed into a utility pole in Old Tappan on Westwood Avenue between Stone Point Park and Washington Avenue South.
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
Public's Help Sought ID'ing 70-Something Pedestrian Struck In Ridgewood
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
3 men wanted for stealing commercial lawn mower in Huntington Station
According to police, the trio stole the lawn mower from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street.
VIDEO: Brooklyn traffic officer assaulted over parking ticket dispute
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man linked to assaulting a traffic enforcement agent last Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
Matthew Ligus, 22, faces a number of charges, including hunting without a firearm license and the possession/use of illegal ammunition.
Police: Man sought for stealing engagement ring from Suffolk mall
Police say the masked man asked to see a diamond engagement ring at Kay Jewelers at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore earlier this month.
News 12
$2,500 cash reward to help find suspect in July homicide
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a homicide back in July. The suspect is described to be a man between the ages of 16 and 18. Newburgh police say he shot the victim...
News 12
Police: Woman seriously injured following crash in Huntington Station
Police say a crash left a woman seriously injured in Huntington Station. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police say 22-year-old Rebecca DeWitt, of Melville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Schiller Avenue. That is when police say she was hit by...
Vehicular Homicide: Rocklander Charged In 2021 Hit-Run That Killed Driver, 77, On GSP In Bergen
UPDATE: New Jersey State Police have arrested a Rockland County man who they said was responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old motorist on the Garden State Parkway a year and a half ago. Christopher Forrest, 26, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Group of suspects wanted in violent carjackings in East New York, Queens
Authorities say several cars have been stolen in broad daylight over the past few weeks, sending a warning to drivers in the city.
Police respond to 2-car crash in Brooklyn; 1 in custody
A crash in Canarsie totaled two cars Tuesday and one person was taken into custody, according to authorities.
