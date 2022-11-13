Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO