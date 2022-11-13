ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

News 12

Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny

A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought ID'ing 70-Something Pedestrian Struck In Ridgewood

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pedestrian believed to be in her 70s who was struck and severely injured crossing a Ridgewood street Tuesday morning. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a head injury after being struck by an SUV at the corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
News 12

$2,500 cash reward to help find suspect in July homicide

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a homicide back in July. The suspect is described to be a man between the ages of 16 and 18. Newburgh police say he shot the victim...
NEWBURGH, NY

