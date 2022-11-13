Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions sink nine treys in 57-31 victory at Sweetwater
SWEETWATER – The Brownwood Lady Lions chalked up their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball campaign Tuesday night, rolling past the Sweetwater Lady Mustangs in a 57-31 triumph. “They traveled well and came in and took care of business,” said Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz. “Our energy...
brownwoodnews.com
Short-handed Lions drop hoops opener at Dublin, 103-58
DUBLIN – Playing in their first contest of the season, with at least seven members of the roster still competing in football, the Brownwood Lions were dealt a season-opening 103-58 loss by Class 3A Dublin Tuesday night. The Lions trailed Dublin 23-9 after one quarter, 53-22 at halftime, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country teams enter the second week of the playoffs in the Harris Ratings
There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason. Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week. Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I. Hawley...
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Dragons top Grape Creek; Brookesmith boys, girls knock off Zephyr
GRAPE CREEK – The Bangs Lady Dragons leveled their record at 2-2 under first-year head coach Chesney Neely with a 34-27 road victory over Grape Creek Tuesday night. Bangs (2-2) trailed 6-3 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime, but opened a 27-21 third-quarter lead it carried into the final eight minutes.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny D. Brown, M. Wade Brown, Jesse D. Brown, Samuel Brown, Johnny B. Brown, John Oliver Brown, and Haydon Shipman. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
VIDEO: Lions bi-district win over El Paso Irvin
All the highlights from the Brownwood Lions’ 63-0 first-round playoff victory at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa on Thursday, Nov. 10. Video courtesy of Scott Coers:
koxe.com
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Early girls stifle May in second half of 43-28 victory
EARLY – Trailing at halftime, the Early Lady Horns held the May Lady Tigers scoreless for the first 11:57 of the second half en route to a 43-28 non-district basketball victory here Tuesday night. In a game that featured 52 combined turnovers – 27 by the Lady Tigers and...
brownwoodnews.com
Johnathan ‘John’ Frederick Gibson
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, left this world in peace on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Bombers 10U Sheffield finish second at Turkey Fest tournament
Bombers 10U Sheffield finished this weekend 2nd to another great team in the Turkey Fest tournament in Brownwood. They have made us Bomber proud all year! Congrats to Tatum Adams on being chosen MVP in the championship game. Bombers 10u has turned heads all year with their gritty performances. Thank...
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
brownwoodnews.com
Jonathan ‘John’ Fredrick Gibson
Jonathan “John” Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
brownwoodnews.com
BISD announces November Spotlight Employees
The Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday regarding the November Spotlight Employees:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Kayla Simpson. Ms. Simpson is a third-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Wayland Baptist University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-6 & Physical Education EC-12). Ms. Simpson has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019. Ms. Simpson is very devoted to her students. She equips them with the tools they need to succeed and makes sure they get where they need to be with love and care. She encourages those around her and is an inspiration to other teachers. Brownwood ISD is blessed to have teachers like Ms. Simpson, who seek out opportunities to build up those around her and support our students, directing and guiding them to success.
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
brownwoodnews.com
November Sales Tax Up In Bangs and Early, Down in Brownwood
The November sales tax allocations were up nicely in Bangs and Early, and down slightly in Brownwood, compared with November 2021. The allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s office represent retail sales in September 2022. Details below. The City of Brownwood received $633,717, down 1.89% from November 2021. Fiscal year-to-date...
brownwoodnews.com
Sharon Ann Bynum
Graveside funeral services for Sharon Ann Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Comments / 0