The Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday regarding the November Spotlight Employees:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Kayla Simpson. Ms. Simpson is a third-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Wayland Baptist University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-6 & Physical Education EC-12). Ms. Simpson has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019. Ms. Simpson is very devoted to her students. She equips them with the tools they need to succeed and makes sure they get where they need to be with love and care. She encourages those around her and is an inspiration to other teachers. Brownwood ISD is blessed to have teachers like Ms. Simpson, who seek out opportunities to build up those around her and support our students, directing and guiding them to success.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO