E-scooter rider fatally struck by car at busy Bronx intersection

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man on an e-scooter is dead after colliding with a car in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man driving an SUV on Grand Concourse and East 149th Street in the South Bronx around 11:15 a.m. collided with the victim who is believed to be in his 40s, police said.

The scooter rider was ejected, fell on the ground and suffered severe head trauma, according to officials.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln by EMS workers where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for minor injuries, cops said.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.