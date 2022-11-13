ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Major General Tim Crosby talks about AAAA

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Retired Major General Tim Crosby joins us to talk about the mission of the Army Aviation Association of America.

Maj. Gen. Crosby says that AAAA, or Quad A, is a professional organization for all of the Army aviation “family,” like soldiers, civilians and industry members. This team of professionals comes together to support soldiers in the field.

You can learn more about Maj. Gen. Crosby and the AAAA in the video above.

