Retired Major General Tim Crosby talks about AAAA

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Retired Major General Tim Crosby joins us to talk about the mission of the Army Aviation Association of America.

Maj. Gen. Crosby says that AAAA, or Quad A, is a professional organization for all of the Army aviation “family,” like soldiers, civilians and industry members. This team of professionals comes together to support soldiers in the field.

