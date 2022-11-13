11/13/2022: The November chill settles in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A coastal low brought showers to parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley and Berkshires this morning. It’s moving out of our area, and taking that precipitation with it.

Later today, though, winds out of the northwest will usher in some lake effect clouds and showers. With temperatures in the 40’s today, don’t expect many snowflakes during the daytime…

But tonight, as temperatures drop, some snow showers are certainly possible in parts of the southern Adirondacks, western Mohawk Valley, and even into Schoharie County. Accumulation, if any, will be light.

Monday and Tuesday look quieter, but chilly – with highs only in the low 40’s. On Wednesday, we’ll see a system roll through that could bring us all a bit of snow! With temperatures at or just below freezing in the morning, even the river valleys could see some accumulating snow. But after a but has fallen, we will likely see a switch over to rain. Don’t expect impressive totals in the Capital District.

The Adirondacks and Green Mountains, however, could stay cold enough to keep snow around throughout the duration of the storm. Higher totals are likely in the higher terrain.

More lake effect could hang around behind the system for Thursday. Highs stay cool throughout the rest of the week, with highs inly in the upper 30’s by Saturday.

