11/13/2022: The November chill settles in

By Matt Mackie
 3 days ago

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A coastal low brought showers to parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley and Berkshires this morning. It’s moving out of our area, and taking that precipitation with it.

Later today, though, winds out of the northwest will usher in some lake effect clouds and showers. With temperatures in the 40’s today, don’t expect many snowflakes during the daytime…

But tonight, as temperatures drop, some snow showers are certainly possible in parts of the southern Adirondacks, western Mohawk Valley, and even into Schoharie County. Accumulation, if any, will be light.

Monday and Tuesday look quieter, but chilly – with highs only in the low 40’s. On Wednesday, we’ll see a system roll through that could bring us all a bit of snow! With temperatures at or just below freezing in the morning, even the river valleys could see some accumulating snow. But after a but has fallen, we will likely see a switch over to rain. Don’t expect impressive totals in the Capital District.

The Adirondacks and Green Mountains, however, could stay cold enough to keep snow around throughout the duration of the storm. Higher totals are likely in the higher terrain.

More lake effect could hang around behind the system for Thursday. Highs stay cool throughout the rest of the week, with highs inly in the upper 30’s by Saturday.

Related
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Expect snow around the area this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is on the way, and we have alerts to prove it. Today will be quiet, though. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. It stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s. Snow starts up overnight. A winter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

How much snow can the North Country get?

The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will Heavy Snow Delay Hunting Season In New York State?

The big days is almost here and thousands across New York State are dusting off their favorite hunting boots and getting ready to head to the woods for the opening day of the regular deer hunting season. Many of us have been in the deer stand since the opening day of archery back in October. But this Saturday is the best day of the year for many hunters in The Empire State.
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
96.1 The Breeze

1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State

You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
nbcboston.com

Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week

A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
BOSTON, MA
albanymagic.com

Snow Update: Here’s How Much to Expect

Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.
Travel Maven

This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit

Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
CLYMER, NY
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
