ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Police: Officer SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in North Carolina

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446LnG_0j9JmrXE00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV, have been found, according to the HPPD.

Investigators said that a 2019 black Dodge Durango, belonging to the department, was stolen at 5:18 a.m. while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street.

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

The SUV was eventually located at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to police. There is no word on whether the SUV was damaged during the theft or not.

Investigators said that three Dodge Challengers, two orange and one purple, were also stolen.

Two of the three stolen Challengers would also be recovered at another location in Winston-Salem, according to investigators. An orange 2022 Dodge Challenger still remains at large.

Investigators said that at least one person has been arrested in Winston-Salem in connection with the vehicle thefts.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 rescued from vehicle in Winston-Salem after being trapped during crash under Salem Parkway bridge, firefighters say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital. FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was...
SANFORD, NC
WBTW News13

2 injured in shooting at North Carolina home, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home early Sunday morning in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home at 1:48 a.m. on the 400 block of Messner Street where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail

You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy