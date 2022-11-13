Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Cancer Center receives transformational gift
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System announced on Tuesday the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia, New Mexico made a transformational commitment to the UMC Foundation’s Passion Campaign future of cancer care. According to a press release from UMC Health System, it’s the single largest gift ever given to the...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 3rd annual Senior Secret Santa program
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels (LMOW) recently kicked off its 3rd annual Senior Secret Santa program. According to a press release from LMOW, over 800 of their clients turned in a wish list this year for Christmas. The community is invited to adopt these clients and shop...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Public Health Dept. hosting flu vaccine clinics Wednesday & Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host two flu vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, November 16th and 17th. According to a press release, the clinics are being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 806 18th Street. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 win $1.8M pilot grant to offer free diploma completion
LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission have awarded $1.8 million in funding to Texas Tech University and TTU K-12. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the funds will establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
Lubbock Animal Shelter kicks off holiday donation drive, asking for community’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Lubbock Animal Services kicked off its 5th annual Helping Paws Donation Drive on Monday, staff told KLBK News. “My old supervisor [asked] one homeless man named Eddie, ‘what would you want for Christmas if you can have anything in the […]
everythinglubbock.com
Matador UAS Consortium, UMC Health System to demonstrate drone use in healthcare delivery
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Matador Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC, and UMC Health System are excited to announce multiple simulation projects using drones to expedite and facilitate the delivery of healthcare in the region throughout the week of November 14.
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
everythinglubbock.com
17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
everythinglubbock.com
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
TAHOKA, Texas – A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, saffron. In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound. Karl McDonald came across the idea to...
everythinglubbock.com
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
44 members of Texas family have graduated from Texas Tech
A family with roots in Texas was awarded a Guinness World Record when the organization verified that 44 members of the family graduated from the same university, Texas Tech.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
Comments / 1