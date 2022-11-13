ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

UMC Cancer Center receives transformational gift

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System announced on Tuesday the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia, New Mexico made a transformational commitment to the UMC Foundation’s Passion Campaign future of cancer care. According to a press release from UMC Health System, it’s the single largest gift ever given to the...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 3rd annual Senior Secret Santa program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels (LMOW) recently kicked off its 3rd annual Senior Secret Santa program. According to a press release from LMOW, over 800 of their clients turned in a wish list this year for Christmas. The community is invited to adopt these clients and shop...
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech and TTU K-12 win $1.8M pilot grant to offer free diploma completion

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission have awarded $1.8 million in funding to Texas Tech University and TTU K-12. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the funds will establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
everythinglubbock.com

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
everythinglubbock.com

A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world

TAHOKA, Texas – A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, saffron. In the last three years, Meraki Meadows has grown saffron, a spice that could sell for a minimum of $9,000 a pound. Karl McDonald came across the idea to...
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
FMX 94.5

Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
