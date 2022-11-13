ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Police seek help in identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect

By Connor Lomis
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect and a suspect vehicle in a recent ATM robbery.

The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.

Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck, family says

Officials have distinguished the suspect as a black male.

Suspect (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

The suspect’s vehicle has an orange plate on the front bumper; it isn’t confirmed if it is a license plate or a custom plate.

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator King at 704-878-3521 and reference Case 2022-41988.

Comments / 17

Willy Izzard
2d ago

maybe just maybe ALL of you should be happy he's busting an ATM and not YOUR FRONT DOOR

S...
3d ago

stroll through the local hood hes probably chilling on his stoop drinking a beer.

uv 11
3d ago

obviously, his card didn't work.. ijs

WBTW News13

