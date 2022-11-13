Police seek help in identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect and a suspect vehicle in a recent ATM robbery.
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck, family says
Officials have distinguished the suspect as a black male.
The suspect’s vehicle has an orange plate on the front bumper; it isn’t confirmed if it is a license plate or a custom plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigator King at 704-878-3521 and reference Case 2022-41988.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 17